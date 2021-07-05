JKCement Ltd. unveils a new and vibrant corporate brand identity

· Undeterred by the global pandemic, the company’s market capitalization increased 3 times to reach USD 3 billion in the last fiscal year

· The four-decade old logo receives a spirited and forward-looking makeover

· Strengthening its leadership position in the cement industry, JKCement has reinvented its corporate brand identity by launching a new logo, which represents multiple dimensions of the company

· Riding on the growth wave, JKCement has initiated several expansion plans, including the Rs 2970 Cr. worth 4 MnTPA green-ﬁeld integrated Grey Cement plant in Panna, Madhya Pradesh with a split grinding unit at Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai: Recording another year of unprecedented growth, JK Cement Ltd., India’s premier cement company, tripled its market capitalization to USD 3 billion in the last fiscal year, reaffirming its position as one of the fastest growing companies in the cement industry. Unfazed by the pandemic and scripting an agile recovery, JKCement powered through difficult conditions and delivered a stellar performance, with the company recording highest ever EBITDA in Q3 and Q4 of FY 20-21.

Celebrating the surging success and paying tribute to the tremendous contribution of former Managing Director, Late Shri Yadupati Singhania, JK Cement Ltd. has launched a contemporary and forward looking corporate brand identity which is in sync with the changing times while strongly reflecting the company’s core values and a rich legacy of trust. The brand new avatar of JKCement was officially unveiled at a very special virtual event by Dr. Raghavpat Singhania – Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania – Dy. MD and CEO, JK Cement Ltd. and Mr. A.K. Saraogi – Dy. MD and CFO, JK Cement Ltd.

“Our new corporate identity is inspired by Shri Yadupati Singhaniaji’s vision, values and legacy. It is his vision that has propelled JKCement towards continuous growth and has made us an integral part of India’s growth story. Furthermore, at JKCement we have been on a journey of transformation that reflects in our focus on developing people, building strong brands, creating value for all stakeholders, diversification and digitization. We wanted to introduce a new logo that commemorates Yadupatiji’s memory and also represents our Organization’s vision for the future.” said Dr. Singhania.

Continuing on the growth map, the company has expanded and strengthened its production capacities, having already augmented the installed capacity by 4.2 million tonnes in the past 2 years, scripting a 40% growth. Owing to the growing demand of the wall putty segment, the company also augmented its production capacity by 3 LTPA at its wall putty unit in Katni, MP, making it the largest manufacturing plant of Wall Putty in India.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania said, “In line with our growth aspirations we have announced the setting up of a green-ﬁeld integrated Grey Cement plant with a split grinding unit, having a capacity of 4 MnTPA in Panna, Madhya Pradesh with a total investment of Rs 2,970 Cr. This expansion will help us to meet our commitment to serve our customers in the best way possible and improve our footprint in the country. We have also successfully commissioned a new grey cement grinding unit of 0.7 MnTPA at Balasinor, strengthening our foundations in Gujarat. Also, we have retained and strengthened our position of being one of the Global leaders in White Cement and the largest producer of Wall Putty worldwide.”

“Late Yadupati Singhania ji firmly believed in building a responsible and sustainable business. At JKCement, we have always worked towards reducing our carbon footprint and have also made a shift to green-technology with focus on alternate fuels and raw materials and setting up of more solar, wind and waste heat recovery sources of energy generation. In this regard, we have also set-up Waste Heat Recovery power generators at our manufacturing units.” added Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, emphasizing on the company’s ESG initiatives.

JK Cement has been receiving several awards and accolades across sectors including making a big leap from the ‘Medium’ to ‘Large’ category and being identified as the 2nd fastest growing company at the 4th Indian Cement Review Awards. The company has also received the prestigious “Great Place to Work” certification for the second consecutive year.

Keeping pace with the changing market dynamics and customer expectations, JKCement’s new and vibrant corporate logo not only resonates with the company’s vision but also renders a differentiated identity to the brand, while strengthening its solid legacy of trust with all stakeholders.