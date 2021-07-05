India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 35.28 Cr

New Delhi: India has reported less than 40,000 (39,796) daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since eight continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,82,071.

A net decline of 3,279 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.58% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 35.28 crore yesterday. A total of 35,28,92,046 vaccine doses have been administered through 46,34,986 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 14,81,583 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,29,388 2nd Dose 73,13,234 FLWs 1st Dose 1,75,86,200 2nd Dose 96,69,322 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 10,07,24,211 2nd Dose 27,77,265 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9,07,90,116 2nd Dose 1,89,54,073 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,89,93,767 2nd Dose 2,58,54,470 Total 35,28,92,046

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 53 consecutive days now. 42,352 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

More than 2,000 (2,556) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,97,00,430 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 42,352 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.11%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 15,22,504 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 41.97 crore (41,97,77,457) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.40% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.61% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 5% for 28 consecutive days now.