A Tribute to Odisha COVID Warriors by MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts

Bhubaneswar: On the appeal of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik, MAYFAIR Hotels and Resorts joined in the people of Odisha to express its solidarity & gratitude for the Frontline COVID warriors by singing Bande Utkal Janani on 30th May 2020 at 05.30 pm.

The Event was observed at all our Resorts across the country viz. MAYFAIR Rourkela, MAYFAIR Darjeeling, MAYFAIR Heritage and MAYFAIR Waves- Puri, MAYFAIR Lagoon & MAYFAIR Convention- Bhubaneswar, MAYFAIR Palm Beach Resort- Gopalpur-on-sea, MAYFAIR Spa Resort & Casino- Gangtok, MAYFAIR Hideaway Spa Resort- Goa, MAYFAIR Himalayan Spa Resort- Kalimpong and MAYFAIR Lake Resort- Raipur. Over 1000 employees participated in it and sang the inspirational song that symbolises unity, resilience and courage.



Appreciating the noble appeal of the Chief Minister to honour the Frontline warriors, Shri Souvagya Mohapatra- Executive Director of the Group said that the country shall ever remain indebted to the supreme service and sacrifice of healthcare workers, police officials, civil administration, essential supply workers and all those who are tirelessly working day in & out and putting themselves at risk to keep us safe. He also called upon everyone to show respect to them and supplement and strengthen their efforts in this fight through all ways possible.

