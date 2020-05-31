NTPC Talcher Kaniha salutes COVID Warriors

Kaniha: Expressing gratitude to Corona warriors, responding to the call of Honourable Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, NTPC Talcher Kaniha reverberated to the State Anthem ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ at 5:30 PM on May 30 ,2020 in various departments & locations across its Plant by employees and contract workers in large numbers.

The noble initiative is a part of expressing gratitude to the frontline workers including doctors, nurses, security personnel, police, people’s representatives and others who are now playing a key role in the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus in the State.

Employees of the Station assembled at various departments, maintaining social distancing and use of masks recited the State Anthem with great pride and expressed their solidarity.

