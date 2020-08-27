78 New Routes Approved Under UDAN 4.0

New Delhi: 78 new routes under the 4th round of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- UdeDesh Ka AamNagrik (UDAN) have been approved following the three successful rounds of bidding by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. This will further enhance the connectivity to remote and regional areas of the country. The North Eastern Region, Hilly States and Islands have been given priority in the approval process for the new routes.
Special boost is being given to connectivity in North East with routes from Guwahati to Tezu, Rupsi, Tezpur, Passighat, Misa and Shillong. People will be able to fly from Hissar to Chandigarh, Dehradun and Dharmshala under these UDAN 4 routes. Routes from Varanasi to Chitrakoot and Shravasti have also been approved.Agatti, Kavaratti and Minicoy islands of Lakshadweep have also been connected by the new routes of UDAN 4.0.
So far, 766 routes have been sanctioned under the UDAN scheme. 29 served, 08 unserved (including 02 heliports and 01 water aerodrome), and 02 underserved airports have been included in the list for approved routes.
The 4th round of UDAN was launched in December 2019 with a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, Hilly States, and Islands. The airports that had already been developed by AAI are given higher priority for the award of VGF(Viability Gap Funding) under the Scheme. Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also been incorporated. Since its inception, MoCA has operationalized 274 UDAN routes that have connected 45 airports and 3 heliports.
The new approved RCS routes are as below:
S.No
RCS Routes
1
Guwahati To Tezu
2
Tezu To Imphal
3
Imphal To Tezu
4
Tezu To Guwahati
5
Guwahati To Rupsi
6
Rupsi To Kolkata
7
Kolkata To Rupsi
8
Rupsi To Guwahati
9
Bilaspur To Bhopal
10
Bhopal To Bilaspur
11
Hissar To Dharamshala
12
Dharamshala To Hissar
13
Hissar To Chandigarh
14
Chandigarh To Hissar
15
Hissar To Dehradun
16
Dehradun To Hissar
17
Kanpur(Chakeri) To Moradabad
18
Moradabad To Kanpur(Chakeri)
19
Kanpur(Chakeri) To Aligarh
20
Aligarh To Kanpur(Chakeri)
21
Kanpur(Chakeri) To Chitrakoot
22
Chitrakoot To Prayagraj/Allahabad
23
Prayagraj/Allahabad To Chitrakoot
24
Chitrakoot To Varanasi
25
Varanasi To Chitrakoot
26
Chitrakoot To Kanpur(Chakeri)
27
Kanpur(Chakeri) To Shravasti
28
Shravasti To Varanasi
29
Varanasi To Shravasti
30
Shravasti To Prayagraj/Allahabad
31
Prayagraj/Allahabad To Shravasti
32
Shravasti To Kanpur(Chakeri)
33
Bareilly To Delhi
34
Delhi To Bareilly
35
Cochin International Airport(CIAL) To Agatti
36
Agatti To Cochin International Airport(CIAL)
37
Aizawl To Tezpur
38
Tezpur To Aizawl
39
Agartala To Dibrugarh
40
Dibrugarh To Agartala
41
Shillong To Passighat
42
Passighat To Guwahati
43
Guwahati To Passighat
44
Passighat To Shillong
45
Guwahati To Tezpur
46
Tezpur To Guwahati
47
Guwahati To Misa(Heliport)
48
Misa(Heliport) To Geleki
49
Geleki To Jorhat
50
Jorhat To Geleki
51
Geleki To Misa(Heliport)
52
Misa(Heliport) To Guwahati
53
Agatti To Minicoy
54
Minicoy To Agatti
55
Agatti To Kavaratti
56
Kavaratti To Agatti
57
Guwahati To Shillong
58
Shillong To Dimapur
59
Dimapur To Shillong
60
Imphal To Silchar
61
Silchar To Imphal
62
Shillong To Guwahati
63
Agartala To Shillong
64
Shillong To Imphal
65
Imphal To Shillong
66
Shillong To Agartala
67
Imphal To Shillong
68
Shillong To Silchar
69
Silchar To Shillong
70
Shillong To Imphal
71
Shillong To Dibrugarh
72
Dibrugarh To Shillong
73
Delhi To Shimla
74
Shimla To Delhi
75
Diu To Surat
76
Surat To Diu
77
Diu To Vadodara
78
Vadodara To Diu
List of Unserved airports:
Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh
Rupsi, Assam
Bilaspur, Chattisgarh
Hisar, Haryana
Misa (Heliport), Assam
Geleki (Heliport), Assam
Minicoy, Lakshadweep
Kavaratti (Water aerodrome), Lakshadweep
List of Underserved airports:
Agatti, Lakshadweep
Passighat, Arunachal Pradesh