78 New Routes Approved Under UDAN 4.0

New Delhi: 78 new routes under the 4th round of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- UdeDesh Ka AamNagrik (UDAN) have been approved following the three successful rounds of bidding by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. This will further enhance the connectivity to remote and regional areas of the country. The North Eastern Region, Hilly States and Islands have been given priority in the approval process for the new routes.

Special boost is being given to connectivity in North East with routes from Guwahati to Tezu, Rupsi, Tezpur, Passighat, Misa and Shillong. People will be able to fly from Hissar to Chandigarh, Dehradun and Dharmshala under these UDAN 4 routes. Routes from Varanasi to Chitrakoot and Shravasti have also been approved.Agatti, Kavaratti and Minicoy islands of Lakshadweep have also been connected by the new routes of UDAN 4.0.

So far, 766 routes have been sanctioned under the UDAN scheme. 29 served, 08 unserved (including 02 heliports and 01 water aerodrome), and 02 underserved airports have been included in the list for approved routes.

The 4th round of UDAN was launched in December 2019 with a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, Hilly States, and Islands. The airports that had already been developed by AAI are given higher priority for the award of VGF(Viability Gap Funding) under the Scheme. Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also been incorporated. Since its inception, MoCA has operationalized 274 UDAN routes that have connected 45 airports and 3 heliports.

The new approved RCS routes are as below:

S.No

RCS Routes

1

Guwahati To Tezu

2

Tezu To Imphal

3

Imphal To Tezu

4

Tezu To Guwahati

5

Guwahati To Rupsi

6

Rupsi To Kolkata

7

Kolkata To Rupsi

8

Rupsi To Guwahati

9

Bilaspur To Bhopal

10

Bhopal To Bilaspur

11

Hissar To Dharamshala

12

Dharamshala To Hissar

13

Hissar To Chandigarh

14

Chandigarh To Hissar

15

Hissar To Dehradun

16

Dehradun To Hissar

17

Kanpur(Chakeri) To Moradabad

18

Moradabad To Kanpur(Chakeri)

19

Kanpur(Chakeri) To Aligarh

20

Aligarh To Kanpur(Chakeri)

21

Kanpur(Chakeri) To Chitrakoot

22

Chitrakoot To Prayagraj/Allahabad

23

Prayagraj/Allahabad To Chitrakoot

24

Chitrakoot To Varanasi

25

Varanasi To Chitrakoot

26

Chitrakoot To Kanpur(Chakeri)

27

Kanpur(Chakeri) To Shravasti

28

Shravasti To Varanasi

29

Varanasi To Shravasti

30

Shravasti To Prayagraj/Allahabad

31

Prayagraj/Allahabad To Shravasti

32

Shravasti To Kanpur(Chakeri)

33

Bareilly To Delhi

34

Delhi To Bareilly

35

Cochin International Airport(CIAL) To Agatti

36

Agatti To Cochin International Airport(CIAL)

37

Aizawl To Tezpur

38

Tezpur To Aizawl

39

Agartala To Dibrugarh

40

Dibrugarh To Agartala

41

Shillong To Passighat

42

Passighat To Guwahati

43

Guwahati To Passighat

44

Passighat To Shillong

45

Guwahati To Tezpur

46

Tezpur To Guwahati

47

Guwahati To Misa(Heliport)

48

Misa(Heliport) To Geleki

49

Geleki To Jorhat

50

Jorhat To Geleki

51

Geleki To Misa(Heliport)

52

Misa(Heliport) To Guwahati

53

Agatti To Minicoy

54

Minicoy To Agatti

55

Agatti To Kavaratti

56

Kavaratti To Agatti

57

Guwahati To Shillong

58

Shillong To Dimapur

59

Dimapur To Shillong

60

Imphal To Silchar

61

Silchar To Imphal

62

Shillong To Guwahati

63

Agartala To Shillong

64

Shillong To Imphal

65

Imphal To Shillong

66

Shillong To Agartala

67

Imphal To Shillong

68

Shillong To Silchar

69

Silchar To Shillong

70

Shillong To Imphal

71

Shillong To Dibrugarh

72

Dibrugarh To Shillong

73

Delhi To Shimla

74

Shimla To Delhi

75

Diu To Surat

76

Surat To Diu

77

Diu To Vadodara

78

Vadodara To Diu

List of Unserved airports:

Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh

Rupsi, Assam

Bilaspur, Chattisgarh

Hisar, Haryana

Misa (Heliport), Assam

Geleki (Heliport), Assam

Minicoy, Lakshadweep

Kavaratti (Water aerodrome), Lakshadweep

List of Underserved airports:

Agatti, Lakshadweep

Passighat, Arunachal Pradesh

