Honda debuts in 180-200cc segment with muscular, sporty & advanced Hornet 2.0

Mumbai, August 27, 2020: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. today made a grand entry in 180-200cc motorcycle segment with it’s all new muscular, sporty and advanced Hornet 2.0. Conceived to be an International Street Fighter, its agility complemented by a range of advanced features is expressed in its design codes while ‘Built to perform’ attitude showcases a sense of sophistication.

Talking on the launch Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Inspired by the dreams of the new age customers & their passion for riding, we are pleased to introduce all new Honda Hornet 2.0. With its advanced technology & thrilling performance, new Hornet 2.0 is set to create a new benchmark among the young motorcycle enthusiasts. It is the beginning of Honda’s new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India”.

Introducing the new Hornet 2.0, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new Hornet 2.0 is a transformation of Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding. Fully satisfying the needs of riders seeking performance and style in one machine, the powerful higher capacity HET BSVI Engine, best in class features like Golden USD front forks, fully digital negative liquid crystal meter, dual, petal disc brakes and aggressive design enhances the overall riding experience. Simply put, Hornet 2.0 is a call out to those who want to FLY AGAINST THE WIND!”

Advanced Technology

Standing true to the trust reposed by customers in brand Honda’s innovations, all new Hornet 2.0 is developed with 6 new patent applications.

To ensure utmost sense of control while taking on the streets, Hornet 2.0 is equipped with Dual, Petal Disc Brakes with single channel ABS. The mono shock rear suspension gives an excellent riding experience while cornering and provides supreme stability.

An ultimate combination of advanced technology and superior image is the Golden Upside Down (USD) front fork – a first in sub 200cc segment.

NEW Engine Stop Switch provides the convenience of turning-off the engine on brief stops with flick of a switch. Ensuring safety of riders in low visibility conditions is the Hazard Switch feature.

Wider tubeless tyres at front (110mm) and rear (140mm) boosts rider confidence by providing superior road grip and handling.

The NEW Fully Digital Negative Liquid Crystal Meter displays information like Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator, Battery Voltmeter and comes with customizable brightness (can be adjusted manually up to 5 levels). It also comes with Seal Chain which needs less frequent adjustments and low maintenance cost.

Thrilling Performance

The all-new Hornet 2.0 offers a cutting-edge technology and an awe-inspiring design that oozes pure performance. Hornet 2.0 is powered by a new Bharat Stage VI compliant higher capacity and advanced 184cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine. PGM-Fi system uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency.

It offers strong acceleration and quick response in all the speed conditions through optimization of intake and exhaust components. Specially designed to give a thrilling performance, Hornet 2.0 delivers class-leading mid-range torque. Smooth power delivery is ensured with a roller rocker arm which helps in reduction of friction losses. The new engine also comes equipped with a piston cooling jet that acts as heat absorbent hence improving engine thermal efficiency and giving a superior fuel efficiency.

International Massive Style

Styling is enhanced by an all-around LED lighting package (NEW LED headlamp with position lamp NEW LED winkers and X-Shaped LED tail lamp) which further improves the reliability along with better visibility.

The new superior aerodynamic design allows smoother handling and make it a perfect and powerful companion for both urban commuting and highway rides.

The NEW Sporty Split Seat & NEW Key on tank placement, amplifies its street fighter character while adding more convenience to the rider.

The sporty character is further accentuated with the short muffler and sporty new alloy wheel design while the alloy foot pegs add to the overall style quotient.

Essential Reliability

As another industry first, Honda will also be offering a special NEW 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Hornet 2.0.

Price & colors

The new Hornet 2.0 will be available in four stunning colors – Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. The Hornet 2.0 is attractively priced at Rs. 126,345 ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana).

