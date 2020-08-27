JSW Steel sees greater opportunity for anti-microbial coated steel products amidst new normal

New Delhi: JSW Steel Ltd, India’s leading steel company, expects a larger play in the Specialty Coil coating business. Color coated coils with properties like anti-microbial & anti-dust has opened new opportunities for the product segment to grow in India within the new normal. JSW Steel has begun the roll-out of JSW Radiance, a steel color-coated product range in high-gloss feature with multiple variants. JSW Radiance with various variants with an option to choose among properties like Anti-microbial, anti-graffiti, anti-dust, anti-static & cool Roof system. JSW Radiance can also be custom offered with more than one of the above properties in a coil. With major key end use benefits, JSW radiance is suitable for diverse applications ranging from warehousing, appliances, cold storage, hospitals etc.

For the warehousing segment, JSW Radiance is offered with Cool Roof properties. Based on colour & shades chosen, Cool Roof property of JSW Radiance ensures lower temperature inside the shed as compared to outside. Warehousing is the highest volume generator for this segment and has witnessed escalating growth over the last few years as warehousing needs grew following the growth of ecommerce industry in India. JSW Steel also sees new growth opportunity in appliances, cold storage, hospitals and interior panels applications for JSW Radiance as demand for variants like anti-microbial products is growing with health & safety becoming a priority for consumers. For these emerging categories, JSW Radiance has been launched with Anti-Microbial & Anti Dust properties. The special Anti-microbial coating provides health security by inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria in a cost-effective way throughout the product’s service life.

According to Mr Jayant Acharya, Director of Marketing, Commercial & Corporate Strategy at JSW Steel, “. Increased consumer awareness of health and wellness-consciousness is fuelling industries to make a shift in their focus on product development. These shifts are visible in Urban as well as Rural markets. Customers are looking at customized offerings that address their specific needs. Emerging needs vary from having dust free roofs to a roof which keeps the inside cooler. With state of the art paint systems, it is possible to customize and offer these benefits. It opens new demand for specialised steel products like JSW Radiance which offers a distinct benefit for customers on account of customisation with new paint systems.”

Mr. Sharad Mahendra, CEO of JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd. said “We see higher volume traction for Cool Roof & anti-microbial steel coated products that will help grow this category immensely. While warehousing and PEB will continue to drive higher volumes in this category we see qualitative growth from categories like appliances etc as consumer sentiment shifts towards products that are protective of their health, safety & Environment.”

JSW Steel is offering warranty of upto 25 years on JSW Radiance. It is launched with an innovative and unique paint system in 20 select shades, it will be offered in widths upto 1550 mm across the country. The Indian Coil coating business is estimated 2.5 million tons per annum and has been recording healthy grow rates over the last three fiscals. Following the increased consciousness for health & safety, industry estimates peg the demand variants like Cool roof & Anti-microbial from this category to fuel growth rates in excess 14% over next few years.

