77 Odia students return to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday shared the happiness of the family members of 77 Odia students at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here as the students returned from war-torn Ukraine and assured them for their future studies.

The batch of 77 students, who returned home by a special flight arranged by the State Government, thanked the Chief Minister for facilitating their safe return.

Patnaik interacted with them and asked about their wellbeing and assured them that his Government would relentlessly pursue their cases to ensure their studies further. He said he has already written to the Prime Minister urging him to accommodate the medical students in Indian colleges.