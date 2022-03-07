Rheumatology Special Clinic started at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : With an aim to provide specialized care for people suffering from Arthritis and various immunological disorders like SLE, Scleroderma etc, a Rheumatology special clinic has been started under the department of General Medicine at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The clinic started on 4th March (Friday) will be run by a team of doctors headed by Dr Anupam Dey, Head of the department of General Medicine. The clinic will function every Friday from 2 to 5 pm.

“Musculoskeletal disorders are prevalent in 15%–20% of the Indian population. Arthritis affects more than 180 million people in India. It is estimated that almost 10 lakh people in India suffer from Rheumatoid arthritis which is a painful condition. Rheumatological diseases can affect all age groups and require prolonged therapy because of their chronic nature and relapsing course.” says Dr. Anupam Dey.

“Rheumatology clinic at AIIMS Bhubaneswar will boost the care of Arthritis patients and those suffering from various autoimmune conditions. Day care services will be provided to patients requiring injectable Biological/Immunosuppressant medications. Patient education and counselling will also be done.” says Dr. Dey

On this occasion, a public awareness campaign was conducted in Medicine OPD. Patients and attendants were educated about the manifestations of rheumatological diseases and needed to take early and proper treatment. Educational pamphlets were also distributed.

Among other Doctors in the team are Dr Sujata Devi, Dr Debananda Sahoo and Dr Arpita Dash.