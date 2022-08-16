76th Independence day celebrated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated at Nabakrushna Choudhury [NKC] Stadium here, district collector Parul Patwari unfurled the National tricolor, witnessed a ceremonial parade, and addressed the gathering.

Reiterating freedom movements against the British’s during the pre-independence period collector Patwari discussed the contributions and sacrifice given by our freedom fighters and countrymen, later country became independent on August 15, 1947.

After the passing of long 75 years country has been capped with developments in social, economic, and political sectors, and our democracy has been recognized globally, Collector appealed to citizens and especially the youth mass remembering every personality who had played a part in the freedom movement we indebted to all our freedom fighters.

This year’s ID celebration was dedicated to felicitating Covid warriors who had worked immensely and tirelessly in the district during Corona Pandemic, collector awarded certificates to a few doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and municipality employees. The earlier collector was greeted by the additional district superintendent of police Umesh Chandra Panda at NKC stadium ground, later collector witnessed a ceremonial parade hosted by police personnel. [Ends]