75th Independence Day celebration at Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: 75th Democracy Day has been celebrated in Utkal University. Vice-Chancellor Professor Sabita Acharya was attended as the chief guest and hoisted the national flag. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya said that India became a sovereign nation with the implementation of the sacred Constitution of our country on January 26, 1950 and we were inspired to work more determinedly from democratic values. Democracy makes us aware of both our rights and responsibilities. As a democratic country, our Utkal University was founded in 1943 from the basic dreams and possibilities of education, health for all. Utkal University continues to strive to balance education, research, and social responsibility. The Vice Chancellor said that we have to make a special plan from now on how we can bring the Utkal University to the best level by the year 2036, the 100th anniversary of the formation of Odisha.

PG Council Chairperson Prof. Navanita Rath delivered the welcome address. Warden Professor Prabodh Kumar Hota, Registrar Dr. Kanhucharan Dhir, Controller of Finance Gautam Pradhan were present among others. Enchanting patriotic music was performed by the students