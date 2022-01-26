Bhubaneswar: The 73rd Republic day was celebrated at NTPC Eastern Region-II Headquarters with traditional splendor .

Shri A.K. Goswami , Regional Executive Director (Eastern Region-II) hoisted the National Flag and took the ceremonial salute. This was followed by his address.

During his address, he recalled the gallant contribution of our national leaders and freedom fighters who secured freedom for us by paying a hefty price of sacrifice and years of struggle. This is a historic day when our constitution came into being in 1950 and our nation was declared a ‘Republic’.

He urged upon the employees to carry the glory of our nation into their lives as NTPCians. NTPC has significantly powered the nation on its path of progress and is now trying to beat its feat by aiming to become the best power utility in the world and this would not have been possible ever without the active contribution by each of its members.

He also spoke about the achievements of ER-II in general and projects/units in specific.

Shri A.K. Goswami , RED(ER-II) urged all employees to continue to critically examine, think innovatively and consciously and collectively address the glaring issues facing NTPC at the moment. Being in a premier Maharatna PSU, we have added responsibility towards the development of the nation.

Shri A.K. Goswami , RED(ER-II) called upon everyone to work together towards the larger cause of sustaining the competitive advantage of the company and the development of the nation. He urged upon all employees of ER-II to come forward and contribute their best and make this year of pioneering effort by ER-II HQ members.

The event was held as per Covid protocol and telecast through webinar for the benefit of employees and families.