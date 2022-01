Puri: International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has sculpted a sand art at Puri Beach on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

He has sculpted a colourful image of India Gate as well as the tricolored flag of India and has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on the occasion of “The Republic Day”. In it he conveyed the message of “Happy Republic Day”.

It took 5 long hours by Mr.Manas to build this sand art & has consumed 5 tons of sand. The Sand Art is 5 ft in width.