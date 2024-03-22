6th National Para Badminton Championship 2023-24 kicks-off at JRD Tata Sports Complex

Jamshedpur : The 6th National Para Badminton Championship 2023-24 kicked off on March 20 at the Mohan Ahuja Stadium and Tata Steel Badminton Training Centre in JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshepdur today. This highly anticipated event promises to showcase the incredible talent and determination of para badminton athletes from across the country.

Organised by Tata Steel and Tata Steel Foundation under the aegis of Badminton Association of India, Para Olympics and Jharkhand Badminton Association, the championship brings together para badminton players from across the country of all skill levels to compete in a display of sportsmanship and skill. The event aims to promote inclusivity, celebrate diversity, and raise awareness about para sports in India.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “Para-badminton tournament exemplifies sportsmanship, showcasing resilience and determination of athletes overcoming challenges. Tata Steel proudly supports this celebration of inclusivity and diversity, recognising the extraordinary talents of every individual.”

More than 460 players from 22 states are participating in the Championship which will conclude on March 23. Around 220 matches were played on the opening day in the qualifying rounds. More than 300 knockout matches with best of 3 sets will be played from today and the winner will succeed to the next level.

A total of 205 male participants and 95 female participants are competing in the championship. Each match is played for 20 minutes with best of 3 set deciding the leader. These matches will be played as per the draw. Top ranking players like Manoj Sarkar, Chirag Barecha, Manasi Joshi and Nitesh Kumar will be taking the floor with an eye on the Championship trophy. The championship is held under the strict scrutiny of 20 national and 16 state umpires with Irshad Ahmad representing Badminton Association of India as Match Controller and Ajay Singh is the referee for the entire championship.

Athletes participating in the championship will compete in 22 categories showcasing their agility, speed, and precision on the badminton court. Spectators can expect thrilling matches, inspiring performances, and heart-warming moments as these exceptional athletes vie for glory and recognition.

The Mohan Ahuja Stadium, known for its top-notch facilities and vibrant atmosphere, provides the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event. Located within the JRD Tata Sport Complex, the stadium is set to witness fierce competition and unforgettable moments that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact on all attendees.

The Championship is not just a sporting event; it is a celebration of resilience, determination, and the indomitable spirit of para athletes. It serves as a platform to recognise and honour the talent and dedication of these athletes who overcome challenges with unwavering courage and perseverance. A mascot name “Arohan” was launched recently symbolising the progress and resilience in the para badminton community.