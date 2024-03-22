Manipal Hospital organises the third chapter of the Health Camp for Children with Down Syndrome

New Delhi : Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, in association with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) Delhi State and the Down Syndrome Parent Society (DSPS), Delhi, organized the third chapter of a special health camp for children with Down syndrome. This event is observed annually on March 21. Over 90 parents participated by enrolling their children in this multispecialty health camp.

The health camp brought together a panel of therapists, specialists, and counselors from 22 different specialties who offered free health check-ups and consultations to the children with Down syndrome. The children enjoyed a fun-filled day, with cultural activities, and enjoyed food specially prepared for them. An awareness and education session for parents was also organized, where doctors provided healthy tips and listened attentively to their concerns.

Dr. Smita Mishra, HOD and Consultant, Paediatric Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, said, “Down syndrome, with an occurrence of 1 in every 1000 live births, is the most common chromosomal aberrations affecting individuals of all races and genders. This condition requires early recognition, and a customized management plan, with the help of interdisciplinary coordination of specialists. These children have great potential to have an independent life and employability. Organizations like the Indian Academy of Paediatrics and the Down Syndrome Parent Society (DSPS), Delhi, have been a remarkable support group that empowers the parents of these special children with pride and dignity. We at Manipal Hospital aim at educate families of children with Down syndrome.“

Dr Vikram Gagneja HOD Deptt of Pediatrics Manipal Hospital spoke about the positivity and happiness these children are born with and emphasized that they need to be nurtured with a positive attitude.

The chief guest, Shri Vikas Trivedi, Member Secretary of the Rehabilitation Council of India, informed the audience about the government initiatives for these children. Ms. Devanshi Joshi, who was born with Down syndrome has been exemplary in her achievements and she was the guest of honor of the program. Highlights of the day were a display of beautiful paintings made by children born with Down syndrome, poetry recitation, and dance performances.

Manipal Hospital has always been committed to providing quality healthcare to all members of society, regardless of their abilities. By associating with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics and the Down Syndrome Parent Society, the hospital aims to create awareness, provide essential healthcare services, and support families and children with Down syndrome. In solidarity with the spirit of celebration hospital has participated in lighting yellow blue lights on 21 March (World Down Syndrome Day)

Special guests including Dr Dinesh Goel, Dr Maninder, Dr Rashmi, Dr Richa, Dr Rajeev Seth, and representative from DSPS Ms Rashmi Joshi, Ms Deepti graced the event.

The program was successfully executed by Dr Sakshi, Dr Gyanam and Ms Sameeksha