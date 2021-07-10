65 platoons of police force, 31 DSPs & Assistant Commanders and 64 IICs to be engaged in security arrangements during Ratha Yatra in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Additional Director General of Police RK Sharma reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the Ratha Yatra festival and informed that around 65 platoons of police force, 31 DSPs and Assistant Commanders and 64 IICs will be deployed in Puri during Ratha Yatra to ensure high security and strict observance of Covid norms , here on Saturday.

Besides, the Puri town will be divided into 12 zones and tight security arrangement will be made at the entry points of the town restricting people entry inside Puri .