Technical Education Department to work digitally in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh recently directed all government offices, including subordinate offices, to function only through e-office. Following these orders, the Principal Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training, Mr. Anurag Verma said that strict instructions have been issued to all the wings of the Industrial Training Department that all the branches and officers of the head office that work should be done and all other correspondence with each other, with the government, subordinate institutions and other departments should be done only by e-office or e-mail.



Apart from this, orders have also been issued to do correspondence and send or receive documents from the private institutions only by e-mail/digital mode. The general public has also been appealed to do all correspondence through digital mediums only



The Director Technical Education Mr. Kumar Saurab said that email ids of all the officers, branches, government institutes and private institutes have been provided on the website of the department at www.punjabitis.gov.in/citizen charter.

Related