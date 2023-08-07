61st Foundation Day Celebrated by Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar, celebrated its momentous 61st Foundation Day with grandeur and fervour. The commemoration showcased the Institute’s rich legacy of academic excellence, cultural heritage, and unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. The event, graced by distinguished guests and attended by the staff members of the Institute, retired teaching and non-teaching staff, alumni proved to be a remarkable display of unity, creativity, and educational prowess. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental consciousness, the Institute organized plantation drive in the campus to create a sustainable and eco-friendly campus environment, symbolizing the Institute’s dedication to nurturing responsible citizens for the future.

Addressing the students and staff of the lead institute Padmashree Kumkum Mohanty, the famous Odishi dancer as the Chief Guest reiterated the need for focussing on art, culture and other curricular activities for holistic development of students. Appreciating the glory of the institutions, she urged the students and teachers for their active roles in character and value development. She also highlighted the benefits of upholding the Indian culture, heritage and purity as we advance into future. To explain this, she gave a beautiful metaphor of a lotus which represents humbleness and purity. The distinguished presence of Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Hon’ble Director NCERT, New Delhi, graced the event as the esteemed Guest of Honour. “The Institution has been leading in school education and teacher education in the country and all the members have to work collaboratively for its further growth and promotion of excellence in education”, he said. Prof. Sandyarani Sahoo, Dean of Instructions, briefed about the significant achievement of the Institution in lusty six decades.

Prof. P.C. Agarwal, Principal of the Institute welcomed the guests for their gracious presence. He spoke in detail about programmes that commenced in recent years, like training, research, development and extension programmes. As an anchor institution, RIE Bhubaneswar has led in promoting excellence and quality in school education and teacher education in the country. Significant contribution of the institution in development and implementation of policies and curriculum framework, G-20 Jan Bhagidari activities s and international collaborations were highlighted by Prof. Agarwal.

The programme proceeded with the felicitation of all the retired teaching and non-teaching staff. There was a captivating segment of cultural performances by the students the institution. The event was coordinated by Dr. Kalinga Ketaki. Formal vote of thanks was given by Puskar Behera, administrative officer.