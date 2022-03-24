Bhubaneswar : The 5th Sainik School – OMC Biju Marathon is going to be held at 6 am on 27th Mar 2022. More than 800 participants consisting of Sainik School Bhubaneswar Cadets and its members of Old Boys Association will participate in this Marathon Race. The winners will be suitably awarded with cash prizes. This event will be a collaborative conduct by Sainik School Old Boys Association (OBA) and Odisha Mining Corporation.

It will be Kick-started from Sainik School Gandhi Stadium passing through Kalinga Hospital Square, Jaydev Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Appollo Hospital and finish at the starting point covering total distance of 7.3 Kms.

Gp Capt S Dominic Rayan, Principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar and Shri Padmanav Behera, hon’ble Minister, Commerce and Transport, Govt of Odisha has kindly consented to grace the occasion as Chief Guest and distribute the Prizes.

As Sainik School Bhubaneswar celebrates 60th years of its Service to the nation this year, it will be marked as the Diamond Jubilee Marathon – 2022.

