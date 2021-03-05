50th National Safety Day celebrated at BMC-ICOMC building site

Bhubaneswar: The 50th National Safety Day 2021 was celebrated at the new BMC-ICOMC building at Unit – IX, Satya Nagar, which is under construction as a major project of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL).

The mega project, which will house the office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Smart City and especially the Integrated City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) would cost Rs 73.20 crore. The ICOMC is currently functioning at the Smart City office at BMC-Bhawani Mall in Saheed Nagar of the State Capital.

Chairing the 50th National Safety Day 2021 celebration, Chief Financial Officer of BSCL Manoranjan Samantaray called for sustained efforts towards keeping high standards of safety norms in the construction of the building and other projects under BSCL.

It can be mentioned here that the iconic structure will have 11 floors including top seven floors for rental purpose in order to make the operation of the building sustainable. URC Construction Private Limited from Erode, Chennai is doing the construction work.

The new BMC-ICOMC building is keeping a high safety standard as till today total cumulative man-power is of 1,03,700 man hours and total safe man hours worked is 10,30,000 million man hours. However, man power lost due to incidents is zero as during the project implementation BSCL is ensuring the high safety standards at every stage. The BSCL authorities are always inspecting to ensure safety at the site.

During the celebration senior engineers of BSCL, project management consultants from EGIS and various agencies engaged in project works of the smart city were present.