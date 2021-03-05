French Ambassador, Emmanuel Lenain Unveils Country’s First Indo-French Dual Degree Program in Sports Management

Bhubaneswar: Furthering the Indo-French ties in the field of education and research, India’s first Indo-French business, Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS) launched its Dual Degree Master’s Program in Sports Industry Management on March 5th in presence of the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain.

Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Vishal Dev, Consul General, Consulate General of France in Calcutta, Virginie Corteval, Chairman, Odisha State Hockey Promotion Council and former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, Attache for academic and scientific cooperation Emilia Cartier, XEBS board members, faculty and students were also present for the launch ceremony.

The Indo-French dual degree program, being launched under the aegis of the XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management (XEBS CESM), is expected to be a gamechanger in the field of sports industry management with an MBA degree from Xavier University, Bhubaneswar and MSc degree from emlyon business school, France.

One of the high-performance centres of excellence of the Odisha Government which was formed with support from KJS Ahluwalia Group in 2019, XEBS CESM has earlier launched two certificate programs in sports management.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said, “I am happy to be a part of the launch of this Indo-French Dual Degree program of XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management that too in a state like Odisha that is being called the sports capital of India. I am also excited to know that the Centre of Excellence has signed Letters of Intent with Tony Parker Adequat Academy and Decathlon India, which will provide great opportunities to students. I had the chance to meet and interact with some of the sportspersons from the state including Chess player Padmini Rout at an event hosted by the Tourism Department of Odisha and am looking forward to explore the vibrant sports ecosystem of Odisha.”

The program offering multi-campus experience across Bhubaneswar (XUB campus) and Paris (emlyon business school campus) will be a full-time two-year residential program and bring in the best of faculty from emlyon business school and Xavier University besides industry experts from both the countries.

On the occasion of the launch of the program, XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management also signed letters of intent with Tony Parker Adequat Academy, Lyon and Decathlon, India to collaborate and work in the field of sports, education and innovation in the larger interest of students.

Through video messages, legendary basketball player Tony Parker stressed how XEBS CESM and his academy share common goals of innovation, inclusion and entrepreneurship and that he was looking forward to this association while Steve Dykes, CEO, Decathlon India, spoke about the firm commitment of Decathlon, India’s second largest single brand retailer, to work together with XEBS CESM on sports education, internships and events.

Speaking on the launch of the dual degree Master’s program, Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha, and Tusharkanti Behera said, “Our shared vision for sports and imparting quality education has been one of the key drivers for this initiative. The launch of a dual degree Master’s program, today, is yet another milestone in our sporting journey and this collaborative endeavor will go a long way in boosting our rich and vibrant sports ecosystem and further the existing educational ties between the two countries. By working in conjunction, through this program, we can empower our students to gain meaningful and diverse learning opportunities, within India and France, and equip them to build a strong career trajectory in a field they are truly passionate and facilitate the exchange of culture amongst young professionals.

Further, with the association with legendary Tony Parker and his academy and Decathlon India, we foresee, this XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management, creating a legacy in Sports Management and over the years, shaping Odisha’s sporting, educational, and cultural ties with France.”

Talking about the prospects that such a program would offer to Indian students, Chairman, XEBS Ashley Fernandes, who is also the Chairman of the Higher Education Committee of IFCCI, said, “I am extremely glad to see XEBS, the first Indo-French B-School rolling out this world class management program in the Capital of Sports in India. This would not have been possible without the support of all the stakeholders and especially the Government of Odisha. Right at the start, the signing of two important collaborations with The Tony Parker Adequat Academy and Decathlon India clearly shows our intent to put employability at the heart of the program. It also firmly embeds it in the truly global sports ecosystem at emlyon business school. World class faculty, global exposure, international networking and corporate Interactions are the main drivers we want students to leverage, and use to make their own future.”

Vice-Chancellor, Xavier University, Father R Antony Uvari felicitated the Ambassador while Dean XEBS Prof Arun Kumar Paul said, “With this dual degree program in sports management, Xavier University is looking forward to add value to the thriving sports ecosystem of Odisha and give students an opportunity to make a career in this niche segment. The Ambassador also interacted with students of XIMB and XEBS CESM on the occasion. Senior Manager, Operations XEBS Diksha Tiwari moderated the event.