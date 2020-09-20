5 drug paddlers nabbed by Koraput cops; 1000kg Marijuana seized worth 1crore  

Report by Nishapati Nayak; Koraput: Raid conducted by Semiliguda Police on illegal transportation of ganja yesterday at about 11 am at Kokriguda chhack. In which one white colour Mahindra pick up vehicle bearing Regd. No. OR-10-E-6548, one Glamour bike bearing Regd. No. OD-10-J-7885 and 1000 kg (1 tone) of contraband ganja, 5 no’s of has been seized and 5 no’s of accused persons namely (1) Parmesh @ Dipu, aged 32 years of Kunduli, (2) Kartika Chapadi, aged 22 years of Maliput, Pukali, Pottangi, (3) Gopal Bhoi, aged 27 years, (4) Shyama Bhoi, aged 19 years and (5) Damu Bhoi, aged 18 years of Parajaburuda, Nandaka, Nandapur were arrested in connection with Semiliguda PS Case No. 79/2020, dtd. 18.09.2020, u/s 20 (b) (ii) (C)/29 NDPS Act, 1985. They will be forwarded today.

We are investigating to unravel the network,” said Semiliguda Inspector-in-charge Dhiren Kumar Behera.This raid is quite possible by sources to trap with the help of Semiliguda cops.

