Odishha: Jagatsinghpur plasma donors felicitated

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The post recovered Coronavirus affected patients those had donated plasma later for Covid treatment were felicitated by Jagatsinghpur collector S K Mohapatra on Saturday.

As many as 12 persons had donated plasma after they cured suffering Corona disease in district, their plasmas had utilized for giving treatment to serious Corona affected patients. The volunteer plasma donors had taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where they had given up plasmas, administration had incurred their transportation, accommodation and ancillary medical expenditures, Collector informed. A certificate and flower bouquet were given to each plasma donor.

