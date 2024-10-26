Newlywed from Uttar Pradesh Alleges Exploitation and Threats After Hidden Camera Discovery

A young woman from Premnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has accused her husband and brothers-in-law of secretly installing a camera in their home to record obscene videos of her. After losing her parents, she was married on July 16 in an Arya Samaj temple. She alleges that her husband had non-consensual relations with her and demanded ₹25 lakh, threatening to sell her kidney if she refused.

While cleaning, she discovered a hidden camera connected to Bluetooth and fears that many private videos may have been recorded. The Premnagar police are investigating the incident, with Inspector Ashutosh Raghuvanshi confirming that ongoing cases exist between the parties involved.