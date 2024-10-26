Punjab Suspends 7 Policemen After Lawrence Bishnoi’s Prison Interview Goes Viral

Seven Punjab Police officers, including DSPs Gursher Sandhu and Sammer Vaneet, have been suspended following an investigation into a prison interview given by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The suspension, ordered by Punjab’s Home Affairs Department, follows a report from the SIT under Special Director General Prabodh Kumar.

The SIT report identified negligence on the part of several officers, including DSPs Gursher Singh and Sammer Vaneet, Sub Inspector Reena, and other personnel from CIA Kharar and the Anti-Gangster Task Force, for their roles in allowing the interview.

In a related development, the NIA has announced a ₹10 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in connection with two NIA cases and a shooting incident near actor Salman Khan’s residence. Authorities are encouraging the public to come forward with information on Anmol, as his arrest could yield insights into organized crime networks in the region.