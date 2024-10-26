19-Year-Old Pregnant Girl Killed by Boyfriend Over Marriage Dispute

A 19-year-old girl named Soni was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Sanju alias Salim, and two accomplices due to her demands for marriage and her seven-month pregnancy.

Salim and one associate have been arrested, while the search continues for a third suspect. Authorities reported that Soni had been pressuring Salim to marry her, leading to frequent arguments. Salim had previously urged her to terminate the pregnancy, which she refused.

The incident occurred when Soni left home to meet Salim, carrying personal belongings. Investigations revealed that Salim and the accomplices took her to Rohtak, Haryana, where they allegedly murdered her and buried her body. Soni was active on social media, with over 6,000 Instagram followers, often sharing content featuring Salim.