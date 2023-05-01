5 Common Bitcoin Trading & Investment Pitfalls to Avoid

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading has ballooned over the last several years as it offers investors a chance to make good profits. However, trading and investing in crypto is an art that you will need to master. To become a successful trader or investor, you will need to be knowledgeable in the area and understand how the crypto space works.

But even while learning, there are a lot of common pitfalls that catch lots of new investors. Most of them can be attributed to the sudden changes in the price of BTC, and the fact that the crypto market is unpredictable. To help put you in a better starting position, below are some common mistakes to avoid.

Lack of Proper Research

Research is the most important starting point as a new Bitcoin trader and investor. Before you start, ensure you have done thorough research and clearly understood the basics of bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general. This includes the history, how it works, and the underlying technology.

From there, you can get into details such as market analysis techniques, factors that impact prices, the various key players in the crypto space, and the various trading platforms and tools. Having a good understanding of Bitcoin as a cryptocurrency and the entire crypto space will help you navigate the complex and volatile world of Bitcoin trading better.

Making Investment Decisions Based on Emotions

During your crypto journey, you will come across various acronyms, the first being FOMO and HODL. These two are associated with emotion-based strategies, which can significantly impact your decision-making process and lead to poor trading outcomes. FOMO is the most significant and stands for Fear of Missing Out. This investment pitfall can come up when you fear missing on money or making a wrong decision. It often leads leads to impulsive trading, which isn’t usually based on research.

HODL means buy-and-hold indefinitely, and it implies not selling when markets go down or become volatile. This can be used to overcome FOMO as well as other emotion-based impulses such as greed and overconfidence. Other strategies you can use to overcome emotion-based trading are developing a trading plan, setting realistic expectations, maintaining a trading journal, and taking breaks.

Starting with Real Money Before Paper Trading

Trading is a complex skill that requires thousands of hours of learning and practicing. Before you commit real money, you will need to master the basics and develop a trading strategy. To do so, start by doing paper trading. This part may not be very exciting, but it is crucial as it lets you assess your skills risk-free. When you are confident in your trading abilities, you can then start trading with real money .

Not Using Risk Management

Risk management is crucial in all types of investments, and even more so when it comes to crypto. Having such a plan helps traders minimize losses, which can happen regardless of the confidence you have in a trade. The most common risk management strategy is stop-loss orders, and it’s a must-have. Basically, these are pre-determined prices at which you automatically stop a trade that is making losses. Other strategies you can also employ include diversifying your portfolio, keeping yourself updated, and regularly reviewing your trades.

Failing to Secure Your Cryptocurrency

Beginner traders and investors often fail to secure their cryptocurrencies, and this can often lead to loss of assets due to thefts and hacking. To stay safe, ensure you some of the best practices of crypto security. These include choosing reputable and secure wallets, using strong passwords, enforcing 2FA, keeping your devices secure, and backing up your wallet’s critical information. Keep in mind that security is usually seen as ongoing process, so you will need to stay informed about emerging threats and best practices to ensure that your digital assets are safe.