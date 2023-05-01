India’s coal production makes new record for highest production during April 2023

India’s coal production has made a new record for highest production during the month of April 2023 achieving over 73 million tonnes of coal with a growth of over eight per cent as compared to last year.

The Coal Ministry said, Coal India Limited has reported production of over 57 million tonnes in April as compared to around 53 million tonnes in April 2022.

The Ministry said, the total coal despatch has registered a growth of over 11 per cent from over 71 million tonnes in April 2022 to over 80 million tonnes in April 2023. This is mainly due to the initiatives taken by Ministry to augment rail connectivity infrastructure for all major mines under PM Gati Shakti to ensure faster evacuation.

With an objective to enhance coal availability, the Ministry of Coal has offered 103 coal and lignite blocks for auction under the 7th round of auction and 29 agreements have been signed for mines that were auctioned in the 6th round of auction.