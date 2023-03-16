4 new Embarkation Points (EPs) approved for Haj- 2023: Smriti Zubin Irani

4 new Embarkation Points (EPs) have been approved for Haj- 2023, namely

i) Kannur, (ii) Vijayawada, (iii) Agartala, and (iv) Calicut. The pilgrims have been given an option to travel from 25 EPs for Haj 2023. The final number of EPs will be subject to a certain minimum number of passengers opting for the airport and the feasibility of setting up of the related infrastructure.

In order to plan better by incorporating the feedback of all stakeholders, the Ministry initiated preparation of Haj 2023 by organizing various interactive sessions with the stakeholders, including the state Haj Committees. During the interaction, demands for more EPs were received and the hardships faced by pilgrims due to lesser EPs were discussed. After analyzing all the feedback and consulting with stakeholders, the Ministry has offered 25 airports as part of the menu of options that has to be exercised by pilgrims for Haj 2023. The 25 EPs which are available to pilgrims for Haj 2023 are (i) Srinagar, (ii) Ranchi, (iii) Gaya, (iv) Guwahati, (v) Indore, (vi) Bhopal, (vii) Mangalore, (viii) Goa, (ix) Aurangabad, (x) Varanasi, (xi) Jaipur, (xii) Nagpur, (xiii) Delhi, (xiv) Mumbai, (xv) Kolkata, (xvi) Bengaluru, (xvii) Hyderabad, (xviii) Cochin, (xix) Chennai, (xx) Ahmadabad, (xxi) Lucknow (xxii) Kannur, (xxiii) Vijayawada, (xxiv) Agartala, and (xxv) Calicut.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Lok Sabha.