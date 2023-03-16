Regular meetings are held by the Empowered Committee set up in Ministry of Women and Child Development for monitoring the progress of the Scheme along with the other projects sanctioned under Nirbhaya Framework: Nitin Gadkari

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has formulated a Scheme for Implementation of “Development, Customization, Deployment and Management of State-wise vehicle tracking platform for Safety & Enforcement as per AIS 140 Specifications”, in States/UTs under Nirbhaya Framework. Scheme guidelines were issued on 15th January 2020. Under this Scheme, States/UTs will set up Monitoring Centre (Command and Control Centre or backend system) in compliance with AIS-140 Standards.

Regular meetings are held by the Empowered Committee set up in Ministry of Women and Child Development for monitoring the progress of the Scheme along with the other projects sanctioned under Nirbhaya Framework.

The selection of agency for design, development and deployment of Vehicle Tracking Platform in the Monitoring Centre and its evaluation, lies with the States, in accordance with the Guidelines issued by MoRTH.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.