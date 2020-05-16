Bhubaneswar: 4 New COVID19 cases reported in Puri, taking total number of cases to 18 in the Puri District. All in quarantine centres, West Bengal returnees.

02 cases in Mayurbhanj

(All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees) 6 cases in Cuttack

( All in quarantine centres, Ahmedabad returnees) 02 cases in Nayagarh

(All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees) 04 cases in Puri

( All in quarantine centres, WB returnees) — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 16, 2020

It should be noted that today 65 fresh cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Odisha, taking total number of cases to 737. Number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 3. As per the latest data of the State Health & Family Welfare Department.Out of the 65 new COVID19 positives, Jajpur reports 31 new cases, Ganjam 13, Cuttack 6, Kendrapara 4, Puri 4, Khurda 3, Mayurbhanj 2 & Nayagarh 2 .

