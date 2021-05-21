3S Campaign Launched (Sachetan, Satark and Sahabhagita) to Break the Covid-19 Chain in Rural Areas in Hemgir, Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Hemgir, 3S (Sachetan, Satark and Sahabhagita) aware, alert and participate a campaign launched by Youth for Social Development (YSD) to ‘Break the Chain’ of Covid-19 in rural areas in Hemgir block in Sundargarh district of Odisha. Keeping in view with the increasing number of covid-19 infections in the district and vulnerability of Hemgir block being the border district to Chhattisgarh, Youth for Social Development a grass root non-government organisation with its team and volunteers in Hemgir block has commenced this campaign to create awareness among the people on covid appropriate behaviour, to stop the myths around covid testing and hesitancy, register people who migrate from other states and district to test and keep them isolation in case of covid-19 symptoms and take appropriate medical consultation and also to encourage people for vaccination when their turn reaches.

This have been done through the engagement of our youth volunteers in 37 villages of six mining affected gram panchayats in the first phase, work with the frontline health service providers like ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi Workers and encourage them to engage in testing, identifying and help people with mild and symptoms and also refer them for treatment to the district hospitals. On the other hand we are working with the Goan Kalyan Samiti, Rogi Kalyan Samiti members, PRI members including the Sarpanch, Samiti Members and Ward Members to participate actively in sensitising and support people in case of emergency, enforce the lockdown strictly in their villages to keep villages Covid-19 free and help people to provide them basic daily needs.

We hope this coordinated efforts awareness, alertness and participation through the engagement of communities, service providers; elected representatives and the citizen will help in breaking the chain of covid-19 and reduce the infection in Sundargarh. This will be expanded to cover all the Gram Panchayats in Hemgir block in the coming weeks with the support from the block and district administration and the District Mineral Foundation-Sundargarh support people to register for vaccination, comply with the covid-19 protection and behaviour protocols. The volunteers visit every door to aware on personal hygiene and for register for vaccination.

We have already covered four Gram Panchayats and reached more than three thousand households. The campaign has been coordinated by Jeebant Kumar Chhinchani, Alfred Mohanty and Sudeep Chakrabarty of Youth for Social Development and 37 Village Level Facilitators have participating in this initiative voluntarily with the active advise of Sri. Nikhil Pavan Kalyan Collector and District Magistrate, Sundargarh.