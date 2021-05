Bhubaneswar: 5 NDRF teams who were sent to Gujarat for Cyclone Tauktae will return to Odisha today. ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services personnel are being dispatched to strategic locations in the districts likely to face the most impact of CycloneYaas says Odisha SRC

High Mast lights installed in cities, billboards and hoardings will also be removed. If directives are not followed, Municipal staff will remove the advertisement boards says SRC Pradeep Jena on CycloneYaas