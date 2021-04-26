300-bed Covid Care Center starts on Platform No. 6 of Bhopal Railway Station

Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang today inspected a 300-bed Covid Care Center developed in 20 isolation coaches on the platform no. 6 of Bhopal Railway Station. The Covid Care Center prepared by the Railway Division has been started from today. Asymptomatic Covid patients will be placed in these isolation coaches. Patients who are facing problems due to presence of elderly, pregnant women, children in their homes. Also, positive patients who are living in home isolation but do not have space in their homes and they need to be kept under doctor’s supervision can come to this center to avail better treatment and stay in isolation.



Medical Education Minister Shri Sarang told during the inspection that psychiatrist will also visit this center daily and will tell people about how to cope with this disease in a better way. With this, a team of doctors will be present here 24×7 with modern resources.



This center is a commendable initiative of the Railway Division. Of these, 300 beds are designed with complete ventilation, which can accommodate 300 people. Better arrangements have been made in all coaches, adequate arrangements have been made for open air also. Every day, a team of doctors will visit the center and ensure provision of healthy food, medicines and yoga practice.



Medical Education Minister Shri Sarang informed that Covid centers have been started in every district for asymptomatic patients. The center will provide best arrangements for patients, who are found positive but without symptoms .. Along with this, the team of doctors will also continue to monitor and if the condition of any patient deteriorates, then they will be treated to the Covid Dedicated Hospital immediately. Their oxygen level will also be checked continuously and if necessary, they will also be given special treatment immediately.



500-bed Covid Care Center to be started soon at Motilal Stadium



Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang has said that a 500-bed Covid Care Center will be started soon at Motilal Nehru Stadium for which Govindpura Industrial Association, Gujarati Samaj, Brahmin Samaj and other Samaj are giving contributions. This Covid Center will be started soon and all arrangements will be ensured here.



Shri Sarang said that the commencement of this Covid Center will provide some respite in the treatment of Covid patients coming to various hospitals, besides the pressure of admitting Covid patients in Covid Dedicated Hospitals will be reduced. He said that such asymptomatic patients and patients without symptoms will also be provided complete health facilities here.



Shri Sarang said that it is our priority to provide better treatment and health facilities to the people of the state and continuous work and monitoring is being done in this direction.





