Madhya Pradesh receives dose of 1.88 lakh remdesivir injection received from seven different companies

Bhopal: Extensive arrangements are being made by the state government for the prevention of corona infection and the treatment of patients. The availability of remdesivir injections along with essential medicines and equipment is also being ensured. So far, over one lakh 88 thousand doses of remdesivir injection have been received from 7 different companies in the state. On Saturday, 10 thousand 940 doses of private supplies were distributed to the districts.



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive 95 thousand doses of injection by April 30 as per the approval given by the Government of India. The Government of India has been requested to increase this quota to 1 lakh 50 thousand doses for the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that it has been decided to supply remdesivir injection free of cost even in private hospitals of the state, which are contracted with the government. Hospitals which are not contracted by the government will have to deposit an amount of Rs 1,568 per injection in Red Cross to receive the injection. He stated that a clinical protocol for the use of remdesivir injection has also been released.



Allocation for purchase of medicines for districts



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that an allocation of more than Rs 13 crore 64 lakh has been issued to all districts for purchasing medicines. Instructions have been given to take strict action against those engaged in hoarding and black marketing of drugs and send them to jail under NSA.

Related