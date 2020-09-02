3 primary School girls plucking guava fruits drown into river dies at Lamtaput block of Koraput District

Report by Nishapati Nayak, Koraput: Very sad news of Debagandana village of Banamaliput G.P under Lamtaput block of Koraput District that 3 primary school girls dies which has created a shadow of mourning.

Villagers After informing to MLA & DPC-CHAIRMAN RAGHURAM PADAL immediately he rushed to the spot informing Fire station, Lamtaput IIC, Nandapur IIC, Lamtaput TAHSILDAR, Lamtaput block Chairman Lakhmi Hantal and party members including villagers rescued the 3 innocent girls dead body. Later MLA Raghuram Padal donated 10,000 each to the deceased family members around 30,000 buck. Under Harishchandra scheme 2000 buck each to three deceased families around 6000 buck.

While ground reporting MLA Raghuram Padal stated that this is a very sad news for our constituency. We have lost 3 girls innocent souls. They used to study in 5th & 6th. During this Covid pendamic this had added more emotions to me and lots more to the family. If in the future any help to the family will be done for sure. Requested all parents during this pandemic to take care of their childrens.He expressed condolences to the sad demise and family members that may their soul rest in peace.

