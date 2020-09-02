Hyundai Registers Domestic Sales of 45,809 Units; Registers Domestic Sales Growth of 19.9%

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception registered cumulative Sales of 52 609 Units with 45 809 units domestic and 6 800 units export sale in August 2020.

Commenting on August sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “HMIL continues humbly to contribute to the recovery of Indian Automobile industry by registering Domestic sales volume of 45 809 units in August 2020 with positive growth of 19.9% on a comparative low base of last year. Good response to The All New CRETA, The Spirited New VERNA, The New Tucson, NIOS, AURA and recently launched India’s First iMT powertrain – Hyundai VENUE, has resulted in this performance. We would like to carry on with cautious optimism as uncertainty still surrounds the pandemic.”

