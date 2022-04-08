25% of Domestic Capital Procurement/Acquisition budget to be earmarked for Domestic Private Industry

New Delhi : In continuation with Government’s efforts to promote Private Industry, MSMEs and Start-ups in defence production ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence has now decided that 25% of Domestic Capital Procurement/ Acquisition Budget, amounting to Rs. 21,149.47 Crore, will be earmarked for Domestic Private Industry in the Financial Year 2022-23. Further, to foster innovation and encourage technology development in Defence, it has also been decided that an amount of Rs. 1,500 Crore will be earmarked for procurement from Start-ups, including iDEX Start-up, from within the allocations for Domestic Capital Procurement. These steps will foster the growth of private industry, MSMEs and start-ups in Defence ecosystem.

Earlier, Ministry of Defence had decided to earmark 68% of Capital procurement budget for the entire domestic industry during Financial Year 2022-23. Accordingly, an amount of Rs. 84,597.89 Crore was allocated specifically for Domestic defence industry in current Financial Year.