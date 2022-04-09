Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287834. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 8th April

New Positive Cases: 11

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 8

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Balangir: 1

3. Cuttack: 1

4. Gajapati: 1

5. Khurda: 2

6. Mayurbhanj: 1

7. Sambalpur: 2

8. Sundargarh: 2

New recoveries: 44

Cumulative tested: 30887013

Positive: 1287834

Recovered: 1278485

Active cases: 175