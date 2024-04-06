Bhubaneswar: 20 passengers injured as Mo Bus falls into nullah in Khordha. 20 injured as Mo Bus skids off road & falls into nullah near Pitapali in Khordha; all injured passengers admitted to Khordha hospital; the bus was reportedly en route Khordha from Bhubaneswar.

Condition of 10 passengers is said to be critical. Some passengers will reportedly be shifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment. The driver of the bus is said to be absconding after the incident. Concerned officials are yet to respond.