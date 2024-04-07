Odisha’s ‘Idital’ Painting, ‘Kapadaganda’ Embroidered Shawl Receive GI Tag

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development for Odisha’s cultural heritage, the Lanjia Saura Painting (Idital) and Kapadaganda, the Dongaria Kondh Embroidered Shawl, have been awarded the esteemed Geographical Indication tag Certificate. This momentous occasion marks a milestone in the recognition and preservation of these indigenous crafts.

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) proudly shared the news in an X post.

Idai Idital Association at Puttasingh in Gunupur block of Rayagada district has received a GI tag certificate for Painting of Lanjia Saura(Idital), Odisha.

Similarly, Niyamgiri Dongoria Kandho Weavers Association at Kurli in Bissamcuttack block of Rayagada district received the GI tag certificate for Kapadaganda, the Dongaria Kondh Embroidered Shawl.