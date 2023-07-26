1,83,844 beneficiaries trained across 1880 centres under Samarth-Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile

Ministry of Textiles had implemented the umbrella skilling scheme of Integrated Skill Development Scheme (ISDS) during 2010-2018 for skill development and capacity building of workers across textile value chain. In further continuation, the revamped skilling scheme of Samarth-Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector (SCBTS) was launched in 2017-18. Samarth provides demand driven, placement oriented National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) compliant skilling programme to supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning and Weaving, which have been converged under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) of M/o Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Samarth Scheme has been extended upto March, 2024. State/UT-wise details of training centres operating in the country under Samarth scheme are given in Annexure-I.

ISDS was operational upto 2017-18. The details of number of beneficiaries under Samarth during the last three years and the current year, State/UT-wise including Tamil Nadu are given in Annexure-II.

Ministry of Textiles is implementing Samarth Scheme on Pan India basis, including small cities. Ministry of Textiles has been implementing various schemes viz, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA), Amended Technology Upgradation Scheme (ATuFS), Silk Samagra, National Handloom Development Programme, National Handicraft Development Programme, Integrated Wool Development Programme (IWDP), National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM), Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) etc. catering exclusively for development of textile sector in the country.

Annexure-I

Details of textiles training centres operating in the country under Samarth scheme, State/UT-wise:

(as on 20.07.2023)

S. No. State/ UT Number of training centres 1 Andaman and Nicobar 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 40 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 4 Assam 106 5 Bihar 35 6 Chandigarh 1 7 Chhattisgarh 16 8 Delhi 24 9 Goa 2 10 Gujarat 43 11 Haryana 43 12 Himachal Pradesh 5 13 Jammu and Kashmir 24 14 Jharkhand 19 15 Karnataka 435 16 Kerala 7 17 Madhya Pradesh 41 18 Maharashtra 42 19 Manipur 3 20 Meghalaya 4 21 Mizoram 3 22 Nagaland 13 23 Odisha 32 24 Puducherry 3 25 Punjab 6 26 Rajasthan 46 27 Sikkim 2 28 Tamil Nadu 504 29 Telangana 45 30 The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 31 Tripura 13 32 Uttar Pradesh 284 33 Uttarakhand 7 34 West Bengal 20 Total 1,880

Annexure-II

Details of beneficiaries under Samarth Scheme during the last three years and current year, state/UT wise including Tamil Nadu:

S. No. State/ UT Number of beneficiaries trained during last 3 years & current year 1 Andaman and Nicobar 66 2 Andhra Pradesh 5,011 3 Arunachal Pradesh 57 4 Assam 5,641 5 Bihar 3,615 6 Chandigarh 87 7 Chhattisgarh 1,837 8 Delhi 3,187 9 Goa 55 10 Gujarat 6,781 11 Haryana 9,512 12 Himachal Pradesh 287 13 Jammu and Kashmir 1,711 14 Jharkhand 1,510 15 Karnataka 40,348 16 Kerala 1,500 17 Madhya Pradesh 3,691 18 Maharashtra 7,431 19 Manipur 1,077 20 Meghalaya 110 21 Mizoram 448 22 Nagaland 810 23 Odisha 4,984 24 Puducherry 304 25 Punjab 661 26 Rajasthan 7,457 27 Sikkim 66 28 Tamil Nadu 41,742 29 Telangana 5,476 30 The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1,522 31 Tripura 1,072 32 Uttar Pradesh 23,786 33 Uttarakhand 485 34 West Bengal 1,517 Total 1,83,844

(as on 20.07.2023)