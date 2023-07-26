1,83,844 beneficiaries trained across 1880 centres under Samarth-Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile

Ministry of Textiles had implemented the umbrella skilling scheme of Integrated Skill Development Scheme (ISDS) during 2010-2018 for skill development and capacity building of workers across textile value chain. In further continuation, the revamped skilling scheme of Samarth-Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector (SCBTS) was launched in 2017-18. Samarth provides demand driven, placement oriented National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) compliant skilling programme to supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning and Weaving, which have been converged under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) of M/o Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Samarth Scheme has been extended upto March, 2024. State/UT-wise details of training centres operating in the country under Samarth scheme are given in Annexure-I.
ISDS was operational upto 2017-18. The details of number of beneficiaries under Samarth during the last three years and the current year, State/UT-wise including Tamil Nadu are given in Annexure-II.
Ministry of Textiles is implementing Samarth Scheme on Pan India basis, including small cities. Ministry of Textiles has been implementing various schemes viz, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA), Amended Technology Upgradation Scheme (ATuFS), Silk Samagra, National Handloom Development Programme, National Handicraft Development Programme, Integrated Wool Development Programme (IWDP), National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM), Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) etc. catering exclusively for development of textile sector in the country.
Annexure-I
Details of textiles training centres operating in the country under Samarth scheme, State/UT-wise:
(as on 20.07.2023)
|
S. No.
|
State/ UT
|
Number of training centres
|
1
|
Andaman and Nicobar
|
1
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
40
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
4
|
4
|
Assam
|
106
|
5
|
Bihar
|
35
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
1
|
7
|
Chhattisgarh
|
16
|
8
|
Delhi
|
24
|
9
|
Goa
|
2
|
10
|
Gujarat
|
43
|
11
|
Haryana
|
43
|
12
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
5
|
13
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
24
|
14
|
Jharkhand
|
19
|
15
|
Karnataka
|
435
|
16
|
Kerala
|
7
|
17
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
41
|
18
|
Maharashtra
|
42
|
19
|
Manipur
|
3
|
20
|
Meghalaya
|
4
|
21
|
Mizoram
|
3
|
22
|
Nagaland
|
13
|
23
|
Odisha
|
32
|
24
|
Puducherry
|
3
|
25
|
Punjab
|
6
|
26
|
Rajasthan
|
46
|
27
|
Sikkim
|
2
|
28
|
Tamil Nadu
|
504
|
29
|
Telangana
|
45
|
30
|
The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|
7
|
31
|
Tripura
|
13
|
32
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
284
|
33
|
Uttarakhand
|
7
|
34
|
West Bengal
|
20
|
|
Total
|
1,880
Annexure-II
Details of beneficiaries under Samarth Scheme during the last three years and current year, state/UT wise including Tamil Nadu:
|
S. No.
|
State/ UT
|
Number of beneficiaries trained during last 3 years & current year
|
1
|
Andaman and Nicobar
|
66
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
5,011
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
57
|
4
|
Assam
|
5,641
|
5
|
Bihar
|
3,615
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
87
|
7
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1,837
|
8
|
Delhi
|
3,187
|
9
|
Goa
|
55
|
10
|
Gujarat
|
6,781
|
11
|
Haryana
|
9,512
|
12
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
287
|
13
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
1,711
|
14
|
Jharkhand
|
1,510
|
15
|
Karnataka
|
40,348
|
16
|
Kerala
|
1,500
|
17
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
3,691
|
18
|
Maharashtra
|
7,431
|
19
|
Manipur
|
1,077
|
20
|
Meghalaya
|
110
|
21
|
Mizoram
|
448
|
22
|
Nagaland
|
810
|
23
|
Odisha
|
4,984
|
24
|
Puducherry
|
304
|
25
|
Punjab
|
661
|
26
|
Rajasthan
|
7,457
|
27
|
Sikkim
|
66
|
28
|
Tamil Nadu
|
41,742
|
29
|
Telangana
|
5,476
|
30
|
The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|
1,522
|
31
|
Tripura
|
1,072
|
32
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
23,786
|
33
|
Uttarakhand
|
485
|
34
|
West Bengal
|
1,517
|
|
Total
|
1,83,844
(as on 20.07.2023)