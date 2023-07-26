National

1,83,844 beneficiaries trained across 1880 centres under Samarth-Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile

By Odisha Diary bureau

Ministry of Textiles had implemented the umbrella skilling scheme of Integrated Skill Development Scheme (ISDS) during 2010-2018 for skill development and capacity building of workers across textile value chain. In further continuation, the revamped skilling scheme of Samarth-Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector (SCBTS) was launched in 2017-18. Samarth provides demand driven, placement oriented National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) compliant skilling programme to supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning and Weaving, which have been converged under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) of M/o Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Samarth Scheme has been extended upto March, 2024. State/UT-wise details of training centres operating in the country under Samarth scheme are given in Annexure-I.

ISDS was operational upto 2017-18. The details of number of beneficiaries under Samarth during the last three years and the current year, State/UT-wise including Tamil Nadu are given in Annexure-II.

Ministry of Textiles is implementing Samarth Scheme on Pan India basis, including small cities. Ministry of Textiles has been implementing various schemes viz, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA), Amended Technology Upgradation Scheme (ATuFS), Silk Samagra, National Handloom Development Programme, National Handicraft Development Programme, Integrated Wool Development Programme (IWDP), National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM), Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) etc. catering exclusively for development of textile sector in the country.

Annexure-I

Details of textiles training centres operating in the country under Samarth scheme, State/UT-wise:

(as on 20.07.2023)

S. No.

State/ UT

Number of training centres

1

Andaman and Nicobar

1

2

Andhra Pradesh

40

3

Arunachal Pradesh

4

4

Assam

106

5

Bihar

35

6

Chandigarh

1

7

Chhattisgarh

16

8

Delhi

24

9

Goa

2

10

Gujarat

43

11

Haryana

43

12

Himachal Pradesh

5

13

Jammu and Kashmir

24

14

Jharkhand

19

15

Karnataka

435

16

Kerala

7

17

Madhya Pradesh

41

18

Maharashtra

42

19

Manipur

3

20

Meghalaya

4

21

Mizoram

3

22

Nagaland

13

23

Odisha

32

24

Puducherry

3

25

Punjab

6

26

Rajasthan

46

27

Sikkim

2

28

Tamil Nadu

504

29

Telangana

45

30

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

7

31

Tripura

13

32

Uttar Pradesh

284

33

Uttarakhand

7

34

West Bengal

20

 

Total

1,880

 

 

Annexure-II

Details of beneficiaries under Samarth Scheme during the last three years and current year, state/UT wise including Tamil Nadu:

S. No.

State/ UT

Number of beneficiaries trained during last 3 years & current year

1

Andaman and Nicobar

66

2

Andhra Pradesh

5,011

3

Arunachal Pradesh

57

4

Assam

5,641

5

Bihar

3,615

6

Chandigarh

87

7

Chhattisgarh

1,837

8

Delhi

3,187

9

Goa

55

10

Gujarat

6,781

11

Haryana

9,512

12

Himachal Pradesh

287

13

Jammu and Kashmir

1,711

14

Jharkhand

1,510

15

Karnataka

40,348

16

Kerala

1,500

17

Madhya Pradesh

3,691

18

Maharashtra

7,431

19

Manipur

1,077

20

Meghalaya

110

21

Mizoram

448

22

Nagaland

810

23

Odisha

4,984

24

Puducherry

304

25

Punjab

661

26

Rajasthan

7,457

27

Sikkim

66

28

Tamil Nadu

41,742

29

Telangana

5,476

30

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

1,522

31

Tripura

1,072

32

Uttar Pradesh

23,786

33

Uttarakhand

485

34

West Bengal

1,517

 

Total

1,83,844

 (as on 20.07.2023)

