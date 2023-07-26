Integration of Child Helpline with ERSS-112 completed in 9 States,

As per Mission Vatsalya Scheme, States and Districts are mandated to execute a 24×7 helpline service for children as defined under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2021). There is also a provision for integration of Child Helpline with the Emergency Response Support System-112 (ERSS-112) helpline of Ministry of Home Affairs. Transition of Child Helpline is done in phase manner. In the first phase, integration of child helpline with ERSS-112 has been completed in 9 States i.e. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Ladakh, Puducherry and Mizoram.

State-wise number of calls received every year by Child helpline in the last five years is at Annexure-I.

As per report received from Ministry of Home Affairs, over 26.05 crore calls have been handled since operationalization of ERSS-112. However, State wise call details are not maintained centrally.

Childline Services is defined under section 2(25) in Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015 as a twenty-four hours emergency outreach service for children in crisis which links them to emergency or long-term care and rehabilitation service. ‘1098’ is a national toll free 24×7 helpline number dedicated for children in difficult situations. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 as amended in 2019 and Rules made thereunder also provide role of Childline Services for reporting of cases under the Act.

The primary aim of Child Helpline Service is to support and assist any child who has fallen out of the safety net to provide emergency and immediate response and connect the child to existing long term services. This can range from providing medical, shelter, legal aid, emotional support or guidance. Childline acts as a crucial link between children in distress conditions and services available for their rehabilitation, restoration or social reintegration. For children with different needs, who call in anytime, anywhere, and for anything, it acts as a one-point contact which facilitates instant access to support, advice and active intervention.

Standard Operating Procedure for Child Helpline has been issued to the States/UTs on 31.03.2023 for implementation of the services. Child Helpline under Mission Vatsalya scheme at State Level is under the overall supervision of the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary of the Department of Women and Child Development/Social Justice & Empowerment of the State identified to implement the Mission Vatsalya scheme and District Magistrate at the district level. State Level Monitoring and Review Committee of Mission Vatsalya Scheme headed by Chief Secretary during their meetings to review the performance of Child Helpline at the State level and at district level, District Child Welfare and Protection Committee which is chaired by the District Magistrate to be responsible for periodic review of Child Helpline. The review of Child Helpline must inter-alia include key performance indicators for effectiveness, impact and response time of Child Helpline.

As per the Mission Vatsalya scheme guidelines, since Child Helpline to run in coordination with the State and District Administration, a 24×7 dedicated WCD Control Room (WCD-CR) is setup for Child Helpline in each State/UT and integrated with ERSS-112. The District Child Protection Unit working under the overall supervision of District Magistrate is the nodal agency for ensuring service delivery and care and protection of children in the district. The DCPU to implement all child protection legislations, schemes and work for achievement of child protection goals as laid out in the Mission Vatsalya scheme guidelines.

