National

Integration of Child Helpline with ERSS-112 completed in 9 States,

By Odisha Diary bureau

As per Mission Vatsalya Scheme, States and Districts are mandated to execute a 24×7 helpline service for children as defined under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2021). There is also a provision for integration of Child Helpline with the Emergency Response Support System-112 (ERSS-112) helpline of Ministry of Home Affairs. Transition of Child Helpline is done in phase manner. In the first phase, integration of child helpline with ERSS-112 has been completed in 9 States i.e. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Ladakh, Puducherry and Mizoram.

State-wise number of calls received every year by Child helpline in the last five years is at Annexure-I.

As per report received from Ministry of Home Affairs, over 26.05 crore calls have been handled since operationalization of ERSS-112. However, State wise call details are not maintained centrally.

Childline Services is defined under section 2(25) in Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015 as a twenty-four hours emergency outreach service for children in crisis which links them to emergency or long-term care and rehabilitation service. ‘1098’ is a national toll free 24×7 helpline number dedicated for children in difficult situations. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 as amended in 2019 and Rules made thereunder also provide role of Childline Services for reporting of cases under the Act.

The primary aim of Child Helpline Service is to support and assist any child who has fallen out of the safety net to provide emergency and immediate response and connect the child to existing long term services. This can range from providing medical, shelter, legal aid, emotional support or guidance. Childline acts as a crucial link between children in distress conditions and services available for their rehabilitation, restoration or social reintegration. For children with different needs, who call in anytime, anywhere, and for anything, it acts as a one-point contact which facilitates instant access to support, advice and active intervention.

Standard Operating Procedure for Child Helpline has been issued to the States/UTs on 31.03.2023 for implementation of the services. Child Helpline under Mission Vatsalya scheme at State Level is under the overall supervision of the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary of the Department of Women and Child Development/Social Justice & Empowerment of the State identified to implement the Mission Vatsalya scheme and District Magistrate at the district level. State Level Monitoring and Review Committee of Mission Vatsalya Scheme headed by Chief Secretary during their meetings to review the performance of Child Helpline at the State level and at district level, District Child Welfare and Protection Committee which is chaired by the District Magistrate to be responsible for periodic review of Child Helpline. The review of Child Helpline must inter-alia include key performance indicators for effectiveness, impact and response time of Child Helpline.

As per the Mission Vatsalya scheme guidelines, since Child Helpline to run in coordination with the State and District Administration, a 24×7 dedicated WCD Control Room (WCD-CR) is setup for Child Helpline in each State/UT and integrated with ERSS-112. The District Child Protection Unit working under the overall supervision of District Magistrate is the nodal agency for ensuring service delivery and care and protection of children in the district. The DCPU to implement all child protection legislations, schemes and work for achievement of child protection goals as laid out in the Mission Vatsalya scheme guidelines.

 

ANNEXURE-I

State-wise number of calls received every year by child helpline in the last five years

Sl. No.

State/UTs

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

1

Andaman & Nicobar

1335

416

419

515

237

2

Arunachal Pradesh

3790

2617

417

753

834

3

Assam

92588

131726

49613

110840

92068

4

Bihar

913629

723887

555700

505647

413652

5

Chhattisgarh

61000

47598

42678

36103

28701

6

Jharkhand

62768

50864

32073

33260

24781

7

Manipur

5308

8048

6165

7897

5081

8

Meghalaya

6835

9553

3128

4742

2424

9

Mizoram

3508

2574

1371

2179

1179

10

Nagaland

3523

7536

5788

13694

14435

11

Odisha

127703

120788

87257

112253

68983

12

Sikkim

1351

1653

889

864

560

13

Tripura

8480

15965

4354

13336

9512

14

West Bengal

719356

581092

470662

579335

489620

15

Chandigarh

7710

5662

4213

5035

4584

16

Delhi

373086

249076

145440

164116

125416

17

Haryana

158522

143590

106077

97952

103448

18

Himachal Pradesh

102088

68691

44607

36214

40171

19

Jammu &

Kashmir

38755

66538

57634

55593

51492

20

Punjab

171731

208670

175495

182499

168231

21

Rajasthan

332342

428564

350994

435690

545907

22

Uttarakhand

44699

32521

19259

20584

19554

23

Uttar Pradesh

1868010

1149584

828308

839364

890684

24

Andhra Pradesh

513684

380634

177599

220119

204859

25

Karnataka

690888

627660

382718

376223

376775

26

Kerala

161944

195930

130464

158194

114894

27

Lakshadweep

448

338

152

197

80

28

Pondicherry

3635

6068

1893

2776

1626

29

Tamil Nadu

466802

534122

326346

410801

405880

30

Telangana

26001

50423

29861

45942

41099

31

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

793

1415

1455

1042

909

32

Goa

5492

3135

3161

2163

1744

33

Gujarat

235717

162525

75032

91270

91926

34

Madhya Pradesh

677121

527250

423914

416713

305726

35

Maharashtra

1044877

747975

463164

500298

422054

36

Mobile calls

76843

0

0

0

0

 

Total

9012362

7294688

5008300

5484203

5069126

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.