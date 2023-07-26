Total 2688 Crèches operational across the country; Number of beneficiaries is 57128 under PALNA SCHEME



The Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched an Umbrella Scheme Mission Shakti for the safety, security and empowerment of women for implementation during the 15th Finance Commission period 2021-22 to 2025-26. The scheme guidelines are effective from 01.04.2022. The Palna component has been included under Mission Shakti to provide for quality and affordable day-care facilities for the children of working women to encourage women’s participation in work force. The number of crèches operational across the country is 2688 and the number of beneficiaries is 57128 as on 31.05.2023.



The process for running and assessment of operations of crèches are taken by State Governments and UT Administrations on the basis of verification and inspections done by them. This Ministry of Women and Child Development also makes regular follow up with the State Government and UT Administrations through meetings, video conferences and discussions.



The Mission Shakti Guidelines ensure the training and capacity building of crèche workers to provide high-quality care and education to children under the scheme. A crèche worker and helper will undergo a mandatory short-term training after he/she joins the crèche centre. The training will be organized by the State Boards through identified recognized training institutes. No crèche shall be started if crèche workers have not undergone training organized by State Board and Secretary State Board shall be responsible for the timely conduct of training in their State.Training will emphasis on areas such as childcare, health-first aid, cardio pulmonary resuscitation, emergency, handling hygiene. To develop skills in them for organizing various activities to promote all round development of children.



The objective of the Palna Scheme is to address the urgent need for quality day-care facilities/crèches to the children of working women by providing a safe and secure environment for nutritional, health and cognitive development of the children, thereby enabling more women to take up gainful employment amongst all socio-economic groups both in the organized and unorganized sector, irrespective of their employment status.