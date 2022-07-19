Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment funded four Central Universities/Research Institutes in four different States for research on Social Defence

New Delhi : The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment through National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) (an autonomous organization under the Ministry), has funded four Central Universities/Research Institutes in four different States for research on Social Defence i.e. issues related to Senior Citizens and Drug Abuse Prevention. The details are at Annexure.

Annexure

Sl. No. Name of University/ Research Institute Name of the State/ UT Research Topic Sanctioned Amount (in Rs.) and year of sanction 1 Department of Social Work, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Effect on Social System on Well-Being of Elderly and need of Geriatric Palliative Care Service in Urban Areas of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh 4,52,100/- (FY 2019-20) 2 Department of Statistics, Ramjas College, Delhi University NCT of Delhi Assessment of living environment and various dimensions related to Senior Citizens in three Districts of Delhi (South, East and North) 4,96,000/- (FY 2020-21) 3 Department of Social Work, Central University of Karnataka, Gulbarga, Karnataka Karnataka Quality of life, well-being, social support and activities of daily living among elders in rural and urban areas is submitted by Central University of Karnataka, Gulbarga. 4,95,575/- (FY 2019-20) 4 SAMVEDNA, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh A Study to Understand Substance Use Among Bedia Community in the State of Madhya Pradesh 4,92,390/- (FY 2020-21)

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.