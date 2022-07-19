Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment funded four Central Universities/Research Institutes in four different States for research on Social Defence

New Delhi : The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment through National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) (an autonomous organization under the Ministry), has funded four Central Universities/Research Institutes in four different States for research on Social Defence i.e. issues related to Senior Citizens and Drug Abuse Prevention. The details are at Annexure.
Annexure
|Sl. No.
|Name of University/ Research Institute
|Name of the State/ UT
|Research Topic
|Sanctioned Amount
(in Rs.) and year of sanction
|1
|Department of Social Work,
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya,
Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
|Chhattisgarh
|Effect on Social System on Well-Being of Elderly and need of Geriatric Palliative Care Service in Urban Areas of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
|4,52,100/-
(FY 2019-20)
|2
|Department of Statistics,
Ramjas College,
Delhi University
|NCT of Delhi
|Assessment of living environment and various dimensions related to Senior Citizens in three Districts of Delhi (South, East and North)
|4,96,000/-
(FY 2020-21)
|3
|Department of Social Work,
Central University of Karnataka,
Gulbarga, Karnataka
|Karnataka
|Quality of life, well-being, social support and activities of daily living among elders in rural and urban areas is submitted by Central University of Karnataka, Gulbarga.
|4,95,575/-
(FY 2019-20)
|4
|SAMVEDNA,
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
|Madhya Pradesh
|A Study to Understand Substance Use Among Bedia Community in the State of Madhya Pradesh
|4,92,390/-
(FY 2020-21)
This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.