Sushri Pratima Bhoumik says, under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) of Ministry of Rural Development there are 9,92,852 beneficiaries in Jharkhand

New Delhi : As per Census 2011 there are 23,56,678 senior citizens in Jharkhand. Details of district wise population of senior citizens in Jharkhand are at Annexure-I.

Under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) of Ministry of Rural Development there are 9,92,852 beneficiaries in Jharkhand. The central government releases the funds to States/UTs for IGNOAPS. The State/UT Governments disburse the pensions/ financial assistance to the beneficiaries identified by them. The Central Government does not maintain district/block/village-wise data of disbursement of pensions/ financial assistance in respect of the States.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment provides financial assistance in the form of grant in aid for running and maintenance of, inter alia, senior citizen homes (old age homes) to implementing agencies (IAs) such as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) / Registered Societies /Trusts/ Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) / Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) etc under Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC). Under IPSrC there are 02 Senior Citizen Homes in Jharkhand – one each in Purbi Singhbhum and Deoghar districts.

Under IPSrC the beneficiary senior citizens are provided with free of cost shelter, health facilities, nutritional support, entertainment facilities etc. Old Age Pension is provided to Below Poverty Line (BPL) senior citizens under IGNOAPS. Under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) free of cost assistive devices are provided to BPL senior citizens, in camp mode. Details of camps held in Jharkhand till now are at Annexure-II.

Annexure-I

District wise population of senior citizens in Jharkhand, as per Census,2011

S. No. District Total Bokaro 1,36,252 Chatra 67,832 Deoghar 1,11,557 Dhanbad 1,64,511 Dumka 1,03,156 Garhwa 1,05,140 Giridih 1,67,030 Godda 99,277 Gumla 85,058 Hazaribagh 1,24,108 Jamtara 62,453 Khunti 40,743 District – Kodarma (03) 51,651 Latehar 47,311 Lohardaga 32,937 Pakur 48,726 Palamu 1,53,996 Pashchimi Singhbhum 89,637 Purbi Singhbhum 1,87,921 Ramgarh 58,391 Ranchi 2,10,243 Sahibganj 68,385 Saraikela-Kharsawan 87,509 Simdega 52,854 Grand Total 23,56,678

Annexure-II

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY)- Distribution Camp Completed S.No District No of Beneficiaries No of Appliances Value of Appliance in Lakhs of Rupees 1 Gumla 21 63 1.49 2 Godda 96 156 4.00 3 Bokaro 1726 4942 124.68 4 Palamu 17 27 0.86 5 Koderma 86 282 8.47 6 Pashchimi Singhbhum 260 698 20.15

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.