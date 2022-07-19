National

Sushri Pratima Bhoumik says, under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) of Ministry of Rural Development there are 9,92,852 beneficiaries in Jharkhand

New Delhi : As per Census 2011 there are 23,56,678 senior citizens in Jharkhand. Details of district wise population of senior citizens in Jharkhand are at Annexure-I.

Under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) of Ministry of Rural Development there are 9,92,852 beneficiaries in Jharkhand. The central government releases the funds to States/UTs for IGNOAPS. The State/UT Governments disburse the pensions/ financial assistance to the beneficiaries identified by them. The Central Government does not maintain district/block/village-wise data of disbursement of pensions/ financial assistance in respect of the States.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment provides financial assistance in the form of grant in aid for running and maintenance of, inter alia, senior citizen homes (old age homes) to implementing agencies (IAs) such as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) / Registered Societies /Trusts/ Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) / Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) etc under Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC). Under IPSrC there are 02 Senior Citizen Homes in Jharkhand – one each in Purbi Singhbhum and Deoghar districts.

Under IPSrC the beneficiary senior citizens are provided with free of cost shelter, health facilities, nutritional support, entertainment facilities etc. Old Age Pension is provided to Below Poverty Line (BPL) senior citizens under IGNOAPS. Under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) free of cost assistive devices are provided to BPL senior citizens, in camp mode. Details of camps held in Jharkhand till now are at Annexure-II.

Annexure-I

 

District wise population of senior citizens in Jharkhand, as per Census,2011

 

S. No. District Total
Bokaro 1,36,252
Chatra 67,832
Deoghar 1,11,557
Dhanbad 1,64,511
Dumka 1,03,156
Garhwa 1,05,140
Giridih 1,67,030
Godda 99,277
Gumla 85,058
Hazaribagh 1,24,108
Jamtara 62,453
Khunti 40,743
District – Kodarma (03) 51,651
Latehar 47,311
Lohardaga 32,937
Pakur 48,726
Palamu 1,53,996
Pashchimi Singhbhum 89,637
Purbi Singhbhum 1,87,921
Ramgarh 58,391
Ranchi 2,10,243
Sahibganj 68,385
Saraikela-Kharsawan 87,509
Simdega 52,854
  Grand Total 23,56,678

 

 

 

 

Annexure-II

 

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY)- Distribution Camp Completed
S.No District No of Beneficiaries No of Appliances Value of Appliance in Lakhs of Rupees
1 Gumla 21 63 1.49
2 Godda 96 156 4.00
3 Bokaro 1726 4942 124.68
4 Palamu 17 27 0.86
5 Koderma 86 282 8.47
6 Pashchimi Singhbhum 260 698 20.15

 

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik  in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.

