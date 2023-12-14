14 MPs suspended from both houses for unruly behavior in the Parliament

Thirteen opposition MPs of Lok Sabha and one of Rajya Sabha have been suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for their unruly behavior in the House.

In the post-lunch session, in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to suspend five Congress MPs for showing utter disregard to the House by their behavior. The motion to suspend TN Prathapan, Ramya Haridas, S Jothimani, Dean Kuriakose, and Hibi Eden was accepted with a voice vote. Later in the day, eight more MPs have been suspended for their unruly behavior. They are VK Shreekandam, Benny Behanan, Mohammad Javed, and Manickam Tagore B of Congress, PR Natarajan and S Venkatesan of CPI(M), Kanimozhi Karunadhi of DMK and K Subbarayan of CPI.

DMK MP SR Parthiban’s name was among the Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting House proceedings. The Government later clarified that Parthiban’s inclusion was a case of mistaken identity. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, in total, 13 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha. He said that a request was made to the Speaker to remove the wrongly implicated MP’s name and the Speaker accepted the request.

In the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Derek O’Brien has been suspended till the remainder of the Winter Session of Parliament for his unruly behavior. When the House met at noon after the adjournment, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named O’Brien for his gross misconduct in the House and defiance of the direction of the chair. Following this, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal moved a motion regarding his suspension from the House. The motion was accepted by the voice vote. As Mr O’Brien refused to leave the House despite several directions by the Chairman, a motion was moved in the House to send the matter related to his misconduct and defiance to Chair to the Privilege Committee. The Committee has been asked to give its report in three months.