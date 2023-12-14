BJP legislature party leader Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM tomorrow

In Rajasthan, BJP legislature party leader Bhajan Lal Sharma will take oath of office tomorrow. Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath to Mr Sharma. Both Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also take oath tomorrow. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11:15 am at Albert Hall in Jaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda will participate in the program. Apart from them, invitations have also been sent to Union Ministers and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states. Extensive preparations have been made for the swearing-in ceremony, at both the government and party levels. Sitting arrangements have been made for more than 10 thousand people in the program.