10 Exciting Athletics Academies in India for Aspiring Athletes Training

India has been one of the leading hubs for athletes in recent years. Many exciting new potential stars are coming up, thanks to the various training facilities in the country. We've seen many top stars make their way to the top through these channels, and as a result, we can only expect more.

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports is one of India’s exciting Athletes’ academies for aspiring athletes training. It is known to be Asia’s most significant sports institute and is also considered the Mecca of Indian sports. Although it does not train athletes, it trains and educates coaches ready to turn raw sporting talent into top-notch athletes.

It has 268 acres of campus with massive academic programs and sports training facilities, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, cycling velodrome, indoor halls, squash courts, hockey fields, athletic tracks, and outdoor courts. This Academy regularly hosts national athletic championships as well.

Sports Authority of India

Another athletes academy in India for aspiring athletes training is the Sports Authority of India, known as India’s apex national sports body. This Academy was founded in 1982 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs to develop sports in India. Anyone can say this Academy is an engine room of Indian sports, most especially for athletes.

SAI has many branches and sub-branches, and it has been spread all over India with goals, schemes, and objectives. Eleven SAI regional centers in India, fourteen Centers of Excellence, twenty particular area games, and fifty-six sports training centers exist.

It also has outdoor and indoor facilities, including a swimming pool, hockey turf, synthetic tracks, a tennis clay court, and many more.

Kalinga Institute of Industry Technology

The Kalinga Institute of Industry Technology is an educational institute, which is located in Bhubaneshwar, and it is known for yielding athletes. Even though it is an educational institution, it is considered one of the best athletics academies in India because of its quality of sporting facilities.

Many alums of this institution have showcased their talent in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games. However, the most important name of their alums is sprinter Dutee Chand. If you need an athletics academy in India, do not hesitate to check out the Kalinga Institute of Industry Technology.

Inspire Institute of Sports

Inspire Institute of Sports is another exciting athletics academy in India for aspiring athletes training. This Academy is located in Vijayanagar (Karnataka), with a large campus of 42 acres. Inspire Institute of Sports is India’s first-ever privately funded high-performance training center for athletes.

In this training center, athletes can train for sports like boxing, judo, wrestling, and swimming. For example, this institute has played an important role n the development of boxer Nikhat Zareen, who recently won her first Commonwealth medal.

MAR Athanasius Sports Academy

The MAR Athanasius Sports Academy is another athletics academy in India for aspiring athletes training, where it works under the supervision of the MAR Athanasius College Association. In 2013, this Academy was awarded the Bets College in Sports Award.

In addition, this Academy has provided some men athletes in the All India Inter University Championship for the last three years, securing fourteen Gold, nine Silver, and three Bronze Medals.

Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation

Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation is another exciting athletics academy in India for aspiring athletes training. It is an excellent dynamism by Robert Bobby George and Anju Bobby George to encourage young players to take any sport they choose as a career and make the country proud.

Anju Bobby George is a legendary Indian athlete, winning many medals for her country, India. On the other hand, her husband is Robert Bobby George, former national champion in the Triple Jump and her coach.

SDAT Academy Tiruvannamalai and Madurai

The government of Tamil Nadu controls the SDAT Academy, and it has always been a cricketing state. This Academy has produced super brains and cricket stats in South India. Also, it has brought stars in athletics. The SDAT Academy Tiruvannamalai and Madurai have different facilities.

Swimming Pools

Multipurpose Athletic Tracks

Integrated Sports Complex

Synthetic Hockey Turfs

District Sports Complexes.

MP Academy

MP Academy is another exciting athletics academy in India for aspiring athletes training. This Academy has been working hard for more than six years since it was founded and recently celebrated its anniversary in July 2022.

It was established in 2023 as a training center for every training and capacity-building requirement of the Madhya Pradesh Police and its varied expertise. MP Academy has all the infrastructure needed to bring out the best athletes in the world and sports personalities.

In this Academy, you will see foreign coaches in their training center and also Indian coaches to train any athlete and to prepare them ahead of any biggest stage or challenges. The area of this Academy is situated on 1oo acres, and it is a treasure green landscape of ornamental trees and natural beauty.

G.H.G Khalsa College

G.H.G Khalsa College is among the most exciting athletics academy in India for aspiring athletes training. It is an educational institute like the Kalinga Institute of Industry Technology, located in Ludhiana, and it has excelled in manufacturing quality and training athletes. Hence, it is among the best athletics academies in India to date.

This college offers thirty courses of Degree, a well-known institution for PG and UG courses. The programs are delivered by highly experienced faculty. The sports facilities of this college include;

Field tracks, Shooting range, Gymnasium, and Archery

Equipment and modules that are related to Yoga Health Club

Grounds for Hockey, Handball, Football, Basketball, Kho-kho, and Badminton



Army Sports Institute

Army Sports Institute is the last Academy on our list in India for aspiring athletes training. It is a sports academy in Pune where budding sports players train for Boxing, Diving, Archery, Wrestling, Weightlifting, and Fencing. ASI was established on the 1st of July, 2001, to dwell in the vast pool of sporting talent serving in the army.

This Academy has top-notch facilities and is currently among the best athletics academies in India. It has a 400m international standard synthetic track and a 2km cross-country/warm-up track.