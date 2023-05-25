12 Young Indian Honda Racing Riders in 2023

Honda racing has helped expand the love to the Asian continent, and Indian riders are gaining much popularity. India has been blessed with young and prolific racing riders in the past few years and won outstanding awards.

As the top riders are gaining more popularity, especially in the online sports betting community, youngsters are also enjoying the spotlight. So, here are some of the top youngsters in the Indian Honda racing category for 2023.

Mohsin P

Moshin Peramban, popular as Moshin P, is among the young Indian Honda racing riders in 2023. Moshin was born on the 30th of May, 2002, in India. He became the first Kerala winner of a National Motorcycle racing event in 2021 because of his triumph at the National Motorcycle racing championship 2021 in Chennai.

He started his racing career in the 2018 race at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai, Third place in the draw. He completes the distance in the best third in 32km in the laps on a 4 km long track. Also, in MRF MMSC All Indua Motorcycle Championship from Chennai won the seat.

Kavin Quintal

Another young Indian Honda racing rider in 2023 is Kavin Samaar Quintal, born on the 11th of May 2005, and he is currency 18 years old. He lives in the city of Chennai, and he attended Sir Mutha School, with Grade 11. These young lads have four years of experience in the Indian National Road Racing Championships.

Kavin is a Champion racer in India with a record-breaking spree; currently, the rider who led the 2021 championship. His motto category is NSF250R.

Raheesh Khatri

Rasheesh Khatri is another young Indian Honda racing rider in 2023. He was the world’s youngest Drag racer, with a record at The Valley Run when he was 6. Rasheen finished third in the 2017 Vilo Pune Invitational Supercross Championship in Jr. SX Privateer. He was crowned the Holeshot King at this young age.

In an interview with Rasheen Khatri, he said that motorcycling was in his blood, always Seeing his Dad as a racer and a biker. So he started racing when he was four, and when he was six, he started racing and became India’s youngest motocross racer. Rasheen mentioned riding the Honda CRF 50cc because of its light, compact weight, automatic transmission, and good power.

Shyam Sundar

Shyam Sundar is among the young Indian Honda racing riders in 2023. Shyam is 19 and has been part of Honda India Racing since 2019. The milestones achieved so far are; Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R Champion in 2020 and Upgraded to the NSF 250R category for the 2021 season.

Shyam’s message to upcoming riders is: Racing is not only about speed but a way of life, punctuality, discipline, and mental agility to achieve goals.

Sartak Chavan

Sartak Chavan is among the young Indian Honda racing riders in 2023. Sartak is 16 years old and has been part of Honda India Racing since 2019. The milestones achieved so far are; Honda India Talent Cup NSF 250R Champion in 2020, Honda India Talent Cup NSF 250R First Runner Up in 2021, and first ever Indian to secure third position in Thailand Talent Cup 2022.

Sartak’s message to upcoming riders is: Winning horses never know how to finish races; it’s alas on jockeys, and I am with my Honda horse, always waiting for my next race.

Vivek Rohit Kapadia

Vivek Rohit Kapadia is among the young Indian Honda racing rider in 2023. VRK is 20 years old and has been part of Honda India Racing since 2018. The milestones achieved so far is; Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R First Runner-Up in 2020. His message to every upcoming rider is: Deduction does not have an off-season.

Samuel Martin

Samuel Martin is another young Indian Honda racing rider in 2023. Samuel is 23 years old and has been part of Honda India Racing since 2018. The milestones achieved so far are; Honda India Talent Hunt CBR-150 First Runner Up in 2019 and Upgraded to the NSF 250R category for the 2020 season.

As a rider, his message to other upcoming riders is: If you have the dedication and talent to be a motorcycle racer, this is the place to change that desire to reality.

A.S. James

S. James is among the young Indian Honda racing rider in 2023. He is 21 and has been part of Honda India Racing since 2019. The milestones achieved so far are; Upgraded to NSF category for the 2020 season. His message to every upcoming rider is: Do not give up on your dreams.

Theopaul Leander Fernando

Theopaul Leander Fernando is another young Indian Honda racing rider in 2023. He is 22 and has been part of Honda India Racing since 2019. The milestones achieved so far are; Selected at Honda India Talent Hunt from Chennai, Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R Second Runner up in 2021, and Upgraded to the NSF 250R category for the 2022 season.

Prakash Kamat

Prakash Kamat is another young Indian Honda racing rider in 2023. He is 19 and has been part of Honda India Racing since 2019.

The milestones achieved so far are; Selected at Honda India Talent Hunt from Bangalore, Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R Champion in 2021, and Upgraded to the NSF 250R category for the 2022 season. As a rider, Prakash message to upcoming riders is that: Never give up, keep pushing yourself.

Rakshith Dave

Rakshith Dave is another young Indian Honda racing rider in 2023. Dave is 14 years old and has been part of Honda India Racing since 2020.

The milestones achieved so far are; Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R Second Runner Up in 2020, Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R First Runner Up in 2021, and Upgraded to the NSF 250R category for the 2022 season. His unique message to every rider who wants to be like him is; Dream high and work towards it.

S.Raj Dhaswanth